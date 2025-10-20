 BSF Personnel Celebrate Diwali Along International Border In Jaisalmer With Firecrackers, Diyas, And Rangolis: Watch Video
ANIUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated Diwali along the International Border in Jaisalmer on Monday by bursting crackers and lighting candles and earthen lamps. | X @ANI

Jaisalmer: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated Diwali along the International Border in Jaisalmer on Monday by bursting crackers and lighting candles and earthen lamps.

During the celebrations, Commandant Mukesh Panwar of the 122 Battalion said that they were observing the festival as a family.

"We are celebrating Diwali along the international border with great fervour like a family," the BSF Commandant said.

Speaking to ANI, Panwar also commented on ongoing Operation Sindoor, saying, "Operation Sindoor 2 is a distant thing because Op Sindoor 1 is still underway, and I have complete faith that this is enough to achieve the Prime Minister's vision... Our actions are never against any country, but those who believe in the ideology of terrorism..."

article-image

As the whole country celebrates the festival of lights, BSF personnel shared that they marked the occasion by making rangolis and lighting diyas.

The personnel also shared that on this occasion, their commander had sent firecrackers and sweets from the headquarters.

"If we spot an enemy, we are trained for 'One bullet, one enemy'... Our commander has sent firecrackers and sweets from the headquarters, and we made rangolis and lit diyas..." BSF personnel told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army soldiers celebrated Diwali by bursting firecrackers and lighting earthen lamps along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector.

article-image

During the Diwali celebrations, Indian Army officers also offered prayers. The officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) also celebrated Diwali at the Attari border in Punjab's Amritsar by lighting fireworks.

On the eve of the celebrations, BSF Officer Ruby expressed that they are celebrating Diwali at the border to ensure that the people of the country can enjoy the festival peacefully.

"We are celebrating Diwali at the border. We are away from our family, but BSF is our family. We are celebrating Diwali here at the border so that the people of our country can celebrate Diwali peacefully..." the BSF Officer told ANI.

