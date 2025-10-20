 'INS Vikrant Sent Shockwaves Across Pakistan, Made Sure They Don’t Sleep At Night': PM Modi Addresses Indian Navy In Goa | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'INS Vikrant Sent Shockwaves Across Pakistan, Made Sure They Don’t Sleep At Night': PM Modi Addresses Indian Navy In Goa | VIDEO

'INS Vikrant Sent Shockwaves Across Pakistan, Made Sure They Don’t Sleep At Night': PM Modi Addresses Indian Navy In Goa | VIDEO

During his visit, PM Modi praised the capabilities of the Indian Navy and the coordination among the three services that helped bring Pakistan to its knees during Operation Sindoor.

AditiUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
'INS Vikrant Sent Shockwaves Across Pakistan, Made Sure They Don’t Sleep At Night': PM Modi Addresses Indian Navy In Goa | VIDEO | PTI

Goa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar on Monday, continuing his decade-long tradition of marking the festival with India’s uniformed services.

During his visit, he praised the capabilities of the Indian Navy and the coordination among the three services that helped bring Pakistan to its knees during Operation Sindoor.

INS Vikrant and Operation Sindoor

Addressing the Navy personnel, PM Modi said, “I salute our armed forces on this occasion. The threat that the Indian Navy was for Pakistan, along with the courage, valour, and cooperation of the services, forced Pakistan to kneel in no time. Sent shockwaves across the nation.”

FPJ Shorts
'Ayodhya Was Humiliated By Invaders Now Grand Divine City': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'Ayodhya Was Humiliated By Invaders Now Grand Divine City': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series

He also said that INS Vikrant is not just a warship but a testament to India’s hard work, talent, and commitment. The PM further recounted the energy and patriotic spirit of the sailors, noting their songs commemorating Operation Sindoor and the experience of standing on the battlefield.

INS Vikrant played a pivotal role in India’s counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating operational excellence and strategic impact. PM Modi emphasised the seamless cooperation between the Navy, Army, and Air Force during the operation, reflecting India’s growing defence capabilities.

A Decade of Diwali with the Armed Forces

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has consistently spent Diwali with troops across India. His first Diwali as Prime Minister was at the Siachen Glacier, and subsequent visits have included Dograi War Memorial, Sumdo in Himachal Pradesh, the Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Harsil in Uttarakhand, Lepcha in Himachal, Sir Creek in Gujarat, and Longewala in Rajasthan. The tradition underlines his commitment to honouring and connecting with soldiers deployed in challenging terrains.

Through these visits, PM Modi reiterated the message that India’s peace and security are safeguarded by the dedication and vigilance of its armed forces, ensuring the nation can rest while they remain alert and prepared.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'2 Ghante Ki Permission De Sarkar...': Indian Army Troops Warn Pakistan At LOC Amid Diwali...

'2 Ghante Ki Permission De Sarkar...': Indian Army Troops Warn Pakistan At LOC Amid Diwali...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Releases Fourth List Of 12 Candidates, Contenders Now Announced...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Releases Fourth List Of 12 Candidates, Contenders Now Announced...

'Government May Take Necessary Steps To Maintain Peace': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury On RSS Row...

'Government May Take Necessary Steps To Maintain Peace': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury On RSS Row...

Centre Seeks Data From States On Penalised Contractors & Inspection Agencies Under Jal Jeevan...

Centre Seeks Data From States On Penalised Contractors & Inspection Agencies Under Jal Jeevan...

BSF Personnel Celebrate Diwali Along International Border In Jaisalmer With Firecrackers, Diyas, And...

BSF Personnel Celebrate Diwali Along International Border In Jaisalmer With Firecrackers, Diyas, And...