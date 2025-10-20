'INS Vikrant Sent Shockwaves Across Pakistan, Made Sure They Don’t Sleep At Night': PM Modi Addresses Indian Navy In Goa | VIDEO | PTI

Goa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar on Monday, continuing his decade-long tradition of marking the festival with India’s uniformed services.

During his visit, he praised the capabilities of the Indian Navy and the coordination among the three services that helped bring Pakistan to its knees during Operation Sindoor.

VIDEO | PM Modi, while addressing Navy personnel on INS Vikrant this Diwali, says, “I salute our armed forces on this occasion. The threat that the Indian Navy was for Pakistan, along with the courage, valour, and cooperation of the services, forced Pakistan to kneel in no… pic.twitter.com/vJxNJT2VhD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2025

INS Vikrant and Operation Sindoor

Addressing the Navy personnel, PM Modi said, “I salute our armed forces on this occasion. The threat that the Indian Navy was for Pakistan, along with the courage, valour, and cooperation of the services, forced Pakistan to kneel in no time. Sent shockwaves across the nation.”

He also said that INS Vikrant is not just a warship but a testament to India’s hard work, talent, and commitment. The PM further recounted the energy and patriotic spirit of the sailors, noting their songs commemorating Operation Sindoor and the experience of standing on the battlefield.

INS Vikrant played a pivotal role in India’s counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating operational excellence and strategic impact. PM Modi emphasised the seamless cooperation between the Navy, Army, and Air Force during the operation, reflecting India’s growing defence capabilities.

A Decade of Diwali with the Armed Forces

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has consistently spent Diwali with troops across India. His first Diwali as Prime Minister was at the Siachen Glacier, and subsequent visits have included Dograi War Memorial, Sumdo in Himachal Pradesh, the Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Harsil in Uttarakhand, Lepcha in Himachal, Sir Creek in Gujarat, and Longewala in Rajasthan. The tradition underlines his commitment to honouring and connecting with soldiers deployed in challenging terrains.

Through these visits, PM Modi reiterated the message that India’s peace and security are safeguarded by the dedication and vigilance of its armed forces, ensuring the nation can rest while they remain alert and prepared.