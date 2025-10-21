Speed Of 100 Km/H, Stress After Cricket Loss: What Caused Prayagraj Jaguar Car Crash? - VIDEO

Rachit Madhyan | X/@NewsNowNation

Prayagraj: Amid Diwali festival celebrations, a horrifying accident involving a Jaguar car in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj shocked the entire city. One person was killed and six others were seriously injured in the crash, which took place on 19 October. The accident took place at a crowded Diwali market. The deceased has been identified as a 60-year-old electrician.

A major update has now emerged in the case. Police have replaced the previously filed anonymous FIR with a named one. According to Aaj Tak, the accused has been identified as Rachit Madhyan, son of a prominent businessman in the city. Rachit's father owns a well-known sweets shop in the city.

The investigation has revealed a shocking possible cause behind the accident. Reportedly, Rachit was returning from a midday cricket match and was deeply upset and stressed after his team lost. This emotional state, combined with high speed, is believed to have caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

An eyewitness stated that the Jaguar was traveling at around 100 kilometers per hour. It is suspected that both the excessive speed and emotional distress contributed to the accident, which struck several Diwali shoppers in the Rajrooppur area.

Rachit was driving the car at the time of the accident and also sustained injuries. He has been referred to Lucknow for advanced medical treatment. The Jaguar crash also damaged two cars, three two-wheelers, and a bicycle.

Rachit is the son-in-law of Dr M.K. Madnani, who runs a well-known hospital in Prayagraj. His wife, Amrita Madnani, is a dermatologist and operates her own clinic in the city.

An LLB graduate, Rachit identifies himself as a lawyer. Alongside his legal background, he has a keen interest in cricket and serves as the captain of the Elgin Club Allahabad cricket team.