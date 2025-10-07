Wounded Jaguar Found In Brazil’s Rio Negro River With Multiple Gunshots, Heroically Rescued By Military Police; Watch

Wounded Jaguar Spotted In Brazil’s Rio Negro With Multiple Gunshots, Heroically Rescued By Military Police; Watch | Instagram @brut.india

In a dramatic wildlife rescue, a wounded jaguar struggling for survival was pulled from Brazil’s Rio Negro River after being discovered swimming aimlessly with visible injuries. The rare big cat, one of the most iconic species of the Amazon, was spotted by locals and promptly aided by military police and wildlife experts in a coordinated mission.

The jaguar, appearing weak and disoriented, was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities quickly improvised a rescue float to keep the animal above water as it was guided safely to shore. From there, it was carefully transferred to a veterinary facility for urgent treatment. Officials confirmed that the jaguar is receiving specialized medical care and is under observation.

WATCH VIDEO:

Videos of the operation, widely shared on social media, showed the visibly exhausted animal clinging to the float while rescuers steadied it through the river’s current. The footage has sparked both relief at the successful rescue and outrage over the apparent gunfire injuries, believed to be the result of illegal hunting or human-wildlife conflict.

Conservationists warn that such cases are a reminder of the dangers facing jaguars, a near-threatened species whose habitats are under growing pressure from deforestation and encroachment.

While the jaguar’s condition remains serious, veterinarians are hopeful it will recover with proper care. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the source of the gunshots and hold those responsible accountable.

