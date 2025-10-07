VIDEO: Lion Savagely Mauls Lioness During Violent Fight In Gujarat's Gir Forest | X @mpparimal

A shocking video from Gir National Park has gone viral on social media, showing a violent confrontation between an Asiatic lion and a lioness. In the rare footage, a lion and lioness were seen engaging in a brutal fight where the 'king of the jungle' was succeeded in mauling the lioness.

In the clip, which was shared by Rajya Sabha MP and wildlife enthusiast Parimal Nathwani on October 5, a young lion can be seen suddenly turning aggressive towards a lioness. The lion lunges at her with force, pinning her to the ground as the two engage in a fierce struggle. The lioness attempts to fight back, but the lion’s dominance appears overwhelming. Enraged wild animals' growling sounds in the background add to the intensity of the scene, which many viewers described as terrifying.

WATCH VIDEO:

Rajya Sabha MP and wildlife enthusiast Parimal Nathwani shared the video on x. He wrote, "In the wild, power is a test of strength and survival – only the strongest reign supreme."

Such fights, though disturbing to watch, are a natural part of wild behavior. Territorial disputes, mating conflicts, or competition for dominance often lead to aggressive encounters between lions and lionesses. It may appear violent, but it is not uncommon in the wild.

No official reports of serious injury or death to the animals involved have been confirmed, since the fight occurred naturally in the forest.

