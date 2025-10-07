 MP News! Denied ₹20 For Kurkure, Child Calls Police In Singrauli; Complains About Mom & Sister-- VIDEO
Singrauli police consoled the child and bought him Kurkure; Video goes viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy dialled police emergency helpline 112 to file a complaint against his mother and sister. Reason: They refused to give him Rs 20 to buy a bigger packet of Kurkure!

The incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district. The video showing the cop politely asking the child about the reason of his complaint is widely spreading on social media.

The child complained that his mother and sister tied him with a rope and beat him after he asked for ₹20 to buy Kurkure.

Check out the video below:

article-image

In the viral video, the boy can be heard crying while narrating his experience to the police. The police operator patiently consoled the child and assured him that they would reach his home soon.

The police’s handling of the situation and the child’s complaint have drawn attention and emotional reactions from social media users.

article-image

Cop gifts Kurkure!

After receiving the complaint, dial 112 police personnel Umesh Vishwakarma immediately reached the boy’s house.

He called the boy and his mother and counselled both. He advised the mother not to punish the child in such a manner. To comfort the boy, the officer also bought him a packet of Kurkure.

The incident occurred in Chitarwai Kala village under Khutar outpost of Kotwali police station. Singrauli police’s approach in dealing with the incident has been widely appreciated.

