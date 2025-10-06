Bhopal News: Hamidia College Building Collapses Again, Students Demand Relocation | TAJNORRRO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A section of the old Prime Minister Excellence building at Hamidia College collapsed again on Monday morning. Fortunately, no one was present at the site, preventing a major accident.

Eyewitnesses said the collapsed section was part of the same old structure where, last week, the balcony outside the Principal’s office had partially caved in. Despite visible cracks and repeated warnings, no inspection has been carried out by the district administration or Public Works Department (PWD).

Staff and students expressed anger and fear. “We are attending classes under constant threat. The structure is clearly unsafe, yet no one has taken responsibility,” said a student. Teachers and students have demanded an immediate inspection and relocation of classes to a safer building.

The old building, which previously housed Arts and Commerce faculty classrooms, has been repeatedly declared unsafe by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). Several smaller sections have collapsed over time, signalling a looming disaster. Student organisations have warned of intensified protests if no action is taken.

Principal warns of ignored letters

Principal Anil Sewani said the major collapse occurred within just 10 minutes. “We repeatedly sent letters to senior officials regarding repair of the old building, but no action was taken,” he said.

A formal warning sent to Collector and Higher Education Department in June highlighted the imminent risk, yet repairs were continually delayed.

[Story by Staff Reporter]