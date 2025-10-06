 Bhopal News: Hamidia College Building Collapses Again, Students Demand Relocation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Hamidia College Building Collapses Again, Students Demand Relocation

Bhopal News: Hamidia College Building Collapses Again, Students Demand Relocation

The old building, which previously housed Arts and Commerce faculty classrooms, has been repeatedly declared unsafe

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Hamidia College Building Collapses Again, Students Demand Relocation | TAJNORRRO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A section of the old Prime Minister Excellence building at Hamidia College collapsed again on Monday morning. Fortunately, no one was present at the site, preventing a major accident.

Eyewitnesses said the collapsed section was part of the same old structure where, last week, the balcony outside the Principal’s office had partially caved in. Despite visible cracks and repeated warnings, no inspection has been carried out by the district administration or Public Works Department (PWD).

Staff and students expressed anger and fear. “We are attending classes under constant threat. The structure is clearly unsafe, yet no one has taken responsibility,” said a student. Teachers and students have demanded an immediate inspection and relocation of classes to a safer building.

The old building, which previously housed Arts and Commerce faculty classrooms, has been repeatedly declared unsafe by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). Several smaller sections have collapsed over time, signalling a looming disaster. Student organisations have warned of intensified protests if no action is taken.

FPJ Shorts
Rahul Gandhi Speaks To Family Of Lynching Victim, Assures Justice & Support
Rahul Gandhi Speaks To Family Of Lynching Victim, Assures Justice & Support
UP Women SHGs Craft Eco-Friendly Diyas & Idols Ahead Of Diwali
UP Women SHGs Craft Eco-Friendly Diyas & Idols Ahead Of Diwali
Lakhimpur Violence Case: FIR Against Ajay Mishra Teni, Son Ashish For Threatening Key Witness
Lakhimpur Violence Case: FIR Against Ajay Mishra Teni, Son Ashish For Threatening Key Witness
Japan Gets Its First Woman PM
Japan Gets Its First Woman PM
Read Also
Bhopal News: Portion Of Hamidia College Building Collapses, No Injuries Reported
article-image

Principal warns of ignored letters

Principal Anil Sewani said the major collapse occurred within just 10 minutes. “We repeatedly sent letters to senior officials regarding repair of the old building, but no action was taken,” he said.

A formal warning sent to Collector and Higher Education Department in June highlighted the imminent risk, yet repairs were continually delayed.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Hamidia College Building Collapses Again, Students Demand Relocation

Bhopal News: Hamidia College Building Collapses Again, Students Demand Relocation

Bhopal News: Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing; Weapons Seized From Licensed Owner For Ballistic...

Bhopal News: Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing; Weapons Seized From Licensed Owner For Ballistic...

MP Cough Syrup Case: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests...

MP Cough Syrup Case: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests...

MP Cough Syrup Death: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests...

MP Cough Syrup Death: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests...

MP Cough Syrup Case: Two More Syrups Fail Quality Test After Coldriff, Banned

MP Cough Syrup Case: Two More Syrups Fail Quality Test After Coldriff, Banned