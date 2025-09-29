 Bhopal News: Portion Of Hamidia College Building Collapses, No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Portion Of Hamidia College Building Collapses, No Injuries Reported

Bhopal News: Portion Of Hamidia College Building Collapses, No Injuries Reported

Hamidia College initially offered only Arts and Commerce courses but later started Science programs as well.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Portion Of Hamidia College Building Collapses, No Injuries Reported |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of the old building of Bhopal’s Hamidia College collapsed on Monday. Fortunately, no one was present in the damaged corridor when the incident took place.

According to Principal Anil Sewani, he had passed through the same corridor just 10 minutes before the collapse. 

He said several letters had been sent earlier requesting repairs of the dilapidated structure, but no action was taken.

Notably, the building has been given the status of Prime Minister Excellence College.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Claims Fourth Life, Two Still Critical
Mumbai News: Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Claims Fourth Life, Two Still Critical
'Hatt MC': VIDEO Shows Tilak Verma Celebrating Aggressively While 'Abusing' Pakistani Players After Asia Cup 2025 Victory
'Hatt MC': VIDEO Shows Tilak Verma Celebrating Aggressively While 'Abusing' Pakistani Players After Asia Cup 2025 Victory
China Opens World’s Tallest Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Travel Time Reduced From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes
China Opens World’s Tallest Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Travel Time Reduced From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes
Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days
Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days
Read Also
Bhopal's Hamidia Name Set To Be Changed, Government To Agree With Suryawanshi
article-image

Space crunch worsened

Hamidia College initially offered only Arts and Commerce courses but later started Science programs as well. 

This increased the need for classrooms. With the collapse, the upper-floor classrooms near the damaged area can no longer be used. This has further worsened the space crunch for students.

Chairman of the college’s Public Participation Committee, Devendra Rawat, said that 7 years ago, the college’s C-Block had collapsed into the pond. 

At that time, several promises were made for new construction, but the work never began. Despite repeated warnings to the civic body and authorities about the risks, no solid steps were taken.

The collapsed corridor was an important passage used daily by the principal, staff and Commerce students to reach their classes. 

The nearby section still houses key facilities such as the Accounts Department, Computer Lab and Principal’s office on the ground floor. Whereas, five classrooms were located on the upper floor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment

Bhopal News: Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment

Bhopal News: Portion Of Hamidia College Building Collapses, No Injuries Reported

Bhopal News: Portion Of Hamidia College Building Collapses, No Injuries Reported

MP News: Friend Gives Lift To 14-Year-Old Girl On Pretext Of Dropping Her School, Takes Her To Fort...

MP News: Friend Gives Lift To 14-Year-Old Girl On Pretext Of Dropping Her School, Takes Her To Fort...

MP News: Forest Department Rescues Injured Porcupine Near Jabalpur’s Devtal Pond

MP News: Forest Department Rescues Injured Porcupine Near Jabalpur’s Devtal Pond

MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing From Bageshwar Dham A Month Ago Remains Untraceable; Dad...

MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing From Bageshwar Dham A Month Ago Remains Untraceable; Dad...