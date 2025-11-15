MP News: CMRS Team Checks Public Safety Aspect Of Metro Priority Corridor; MPMRC Hopes To Get Permission For Train Operation Soon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The team of Commissioner, Metro Rail Safety completed the three-day inspection of the Metro project’s priority corridor on Saturday and returned to Delhi.

Metro officials claimed that the team was satisfied and they were hopeful of getting commercial operation permission for Metro trains shortly.

Interacting with the Free Press, managing director, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC), S Krishna Chaitanya said that the CMRS team was satisfied with the preparations made for the Metro priority corridor.

If necessary, the CMRS may send some observations on Monday or Tuesday. He said he was hopeful of getting the No Objection Certificate from the CMRS shortly. After that, the Metro train would start operation.

Saturday was the final day of inspection of the Metro project. During the inspection, CMRS Nilabhra Sengupta and his team went to the Metro Depot to inspect various preparations and working of equipment related to public safety.

The team meticulously reviewed mission critical systems, safety features and operating procedures essential for safe metro functioning. The evaluation included maintenance standards, train readiness, Operations Control Centre (OCC), performance, train testing documentation and electrical traction systems.

During the three-day inspection, all stations underwent detailed checks of fire detection and supersession systems, lifts, escalators, PA systems, passenger amenities and crowd management processes.

The CBMRS team carried out detailed on ground assessment of all Metro stations (AIIMS to Subash Nagar), track and turnouts, signalling and train control systems, third rail power supply system, operation and maintenance protocols, fire safety and emergency response mechanisms, passenger facilities and station management systems.