Bhopal News: Man Held For Killing Brother Over Illicit Relationship; Blind Murder Cracked

MP News: Man Held For Killing Brother Over Illicit Relationship; Blind Murder Cracked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police have solved a blind murder case, arresting a man who killed his elder brother over an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law.

The victim, Dharmendra Singh Chauhan (32), was found dead at his Naya Basera home on Friday morning with deep head and neck injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. Inspector Nirupa Pandey of Kamla Nagar police station led the investigation. Dharmendra’s father, Dhirendra Singh Chauhan, had initially reported the attack as by an unknown assailant.

Police examined the area, questioned locals and collected CCTV footage from nearby cameras, which confirmed no outsider entered the house. Investigators then suspected the killer was someone from inside the home.

Questioning family members revealed frequent clashes between Dharmendra and his younger brother, Manoj aka Raju Chauhan, due to Manoj’s alleged illicit relationship with Dharmendra’s wife, Kalpana Chauhan. A year earlier, Manoj and Kalpana had even fled together, worsening tensions.

During questioning, Manoj confessed, saying he killed Dharmendra because he stood in the way of his relationship with Kalpana. He slit his brother’s throat with a coconut cutting knife (banka) during late-night hours.

Inspector Nirupa Pandey said the murder weapon was recovered and the accused arrested.