Bhopal News: Focus On Improving 36 City Squares For Smooth Traffic; PWD Gears Up To Streamline Traffic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The public works department (PWD) is focusing on improving the different squares of the state capital to streamline traffic.

For this , the department deployed a team of road safety engineers who identified at least 45 squares for improvement. In the first phase, 36 squares have been marked for improvement work.

A senior PWD official told the Free Press that trained road safety engineers had submitted the preliminary report and out of 45 identified squares in the state capital, 36 squares would be improved in the first phase to ease traffic flow.

If any electric pole or transformer fell in the way, it would be shifted if possible.

He said the road safety engineers were exploring ways to clear the turns and ensure visibility. Some squares lacked proper visibility, resulting in accidents. Hence, efforts would be made to ensure clear visibility at squares. Due attention would be paid to pedestrian crossing and turns would be designed properly. Friction related issue at squares, if any, would be taken care of.

Ambedkar flyover's traffic congestion

The PWD also took notice of the Ambedkar flyover s traffic congestion near MP Nagar police station area. It was seen that when any vehicle came from the side of Ganesh Mandir flyover path and reached the other side of the bridge near MP Nagar police station, vehicles coming from DB Mall roadside also started moving and both vehicles almost converged and faced threat of accident.

There is only one traffic signal to guide the vehicles. To solve the problem, the PWD is planning a rotary.

Letter to traffic police

Additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Basant Kaul told the Free Press that the PWD had written a letter to the traffic police, seeking opinion on installing a rotary on the road near MP Nagar police station.

He added that there were around 95 squares across the city. Many of them were devoid of left turn and signals, did not have proper visibility and were encroached upon. All these factors led to accidents.