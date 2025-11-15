MP News: Tribal Development Minister Vijay Shah’s Statement On Religious Conversion Kicks Up Controversy | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal Development Minister Vijay Shah, who has already courted controversies for his statements, has kicked up a fresh row by making a statement.

At a press conference in Jabalpur on Friday, Shah said the religious conversion should not be an issue of the government. Shah’s statement met with opposition from various Hindu outfits.

To stop religious conversions in the state, the government implemented the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021. According to the Act, someone trying to do religious conversions will be punished.

Several cases were registered under the Act in the state. Now, the minister has issued a strange statement. The RSS has been working against religious conversions for a long time. Many other social organisations are working towards this direction.

The office-bearers of the organisation sought an apology from Shah. State president of Karni Sena Indal Singh Rana said Shah had lost his mind.

According to Rana, religious conversion cannot be a personal agenda, as it belongs to society and the country; the government cannot stay away from it. President of the Hindu Utsav Samiti Chandrashekhar Tiwari also said the statement of Shah was inappropriate.

A large number of people are working against religious conversion, he said, adding that the minister’s statement came in the wake of rising incidents of Love Jihad.