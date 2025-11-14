 MP News: State Minister for Tribal Affairs Vijay Shah Accuses Historians For Neglecting Contribution Of Tribals In Freedom Struggle
MP News: State Minister for Tribal Affairs Vijay Shah Accuses Historians For Neglecting Contribution Of Tribals In Freedom Struggle

State Minister for Tribal Affairs Vijay Shah accused the historians of being biased against tribal revolutionaries (Adivasi azadi ke krantikari) by not giving their contributions proper coverage for their participation in the independence movement. He was talking to media persons on his arrival in Jabalpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
MP News: State Minister for Tribal Affairs Vijay Shah Accuses Historians For Neglecting Contribution Of Tribals In Freedom Struggle

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Minister for Tribal Affairs Vijay Shah accused the historians of being biased against tribal revolutionaries (Adivasi azadi ke krantikari) by not giving their contributions proper coverage for their participation in the independence movement. He was talking to media persons on his arrival in Jabalpur.

He said the historians overlooked contribution of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda in the freedom movement. Similarly, the contribution of Gondwana rulers Raghunath Shah and Shankar Shah in the freedom struggle was also ignored.

Raghunath Shah and Shankar Shah were tied on the guns and were blown during freedom struggle in Jabalpur, he said. There are many such tribal leaders who participated in the freedom struggle but in absence of their details in history we least remember them, Shah said.

Shah informed that in the coming academic session there will be reference in the history books about the contribution of tribals in the freedom movement. He informed that various functions will be held in the tribal dominated districts to showcase the pride of tribals.

Shah visited the Garrison Ground, Sadar, to review preparations for the State-Level Tribal Pride Day (Janjaatiya Gaurav Diwas) scheduled for November 15. During this, he provided information regarding celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Tribal Pride Day.

He took stock of all preparations and arrangements for the programme. During this, he provided information regarding celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as Tribal Pride Day.

