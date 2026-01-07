 MP News: State’s Hospitality Industry Has Immense Potential, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh’s hospitality industry has immense potential, citing the state’s focus on forest, religious and cultural tourism and subsidies of up to 30% for large hotel projects. He was addressing a summit in Indore on the new Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025 for the hospitality sector.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A summit focusing on providing clarity, preparedness and sector-specific understanding of India’s new data protection framework for the hospitality industry was organised in the city on Tuesday.

The event was held in the context of the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025, notified under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, which marks a significant shift in India’s approach to data governance.

In a video message, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, stated that the hospitality industry in the state has immense potential. “We are supporting the industry by promoting all types of tourism, including forest, religious, and cultural tourism. We expect many new hotel projects to come up in the state with subsidies of up to 30% on investments for large projects,” he added. 

The summit was organised by the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), in collaboration with the Hotel & Restaurant Association Western India (HRAWI). Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, President, FHRAI, Jimmy Shaw, President, HRAWI, Girish Oberoi, Secretary, FHRAI and Sumit Suri, Executive Committee Member, HRAWI and President, Indore Hotel Association were among those who attended the event.

