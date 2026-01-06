 MP News: Argument Over Trivial Issue Turns Violent In Ratlam
Within minutes, he came back with two accomplices. The trio slapped and beat him. It caused injuries to his right hand and body. When Munnavar Sultan, a woman, tried to intervene, she was also injured during the assault. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The victims received medical treatment for their injuries.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shoe merchant was brutally attacked in City Sarai area here on Sunday night. As per reports, Farhanuddin Ansari (27), objected to the reckless driving after a motorcyclist knocked over his bicycle.

A confrontation began outside Ansari's shop when a motorcyclist struck his parked bicycle, causing it to fall. When Ansari asked the rider to be careful, the man responded with abusive language. After a brief verbal argument, the accused left and threatened to return again.

The attackers threatened to kill Ansari. They left their motorcycle (MP-43 ZA 8074) and fled the scene. Station Road Police registered a case and launched an investigation in the matter. The accused would be identified from CCTV footage and abandoned motorcycle, police said.

