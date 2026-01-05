 MP News: Gwalior BJP Councillor Holds ‘Dandavat Yatra’ Over Unfit Drinking Water After Indore Tragedy; Mayor Dismisses Claims -- VIDEO
MP News: Gwalior BJP Councillor Holds 'Dandavat Yatra' Over Unfit Drinking Water After Indore Tragedy; Mayor Dismisses Claims -- VIDEO

A BJP councillor in Gwalior staged a ‘dandavat yatra’ on Monday to protest against the supply of dirty drinking water and poor civic facilities. Residents joined the protest, alleging health risks due to foul water and other civic issues. Councillor Brijesh Shrivas warned of continued agitation, while Mayor Shobha Sikarwar dismissed the protest as a publicity stunt.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Gwalior BJP Councillor Holds ‘Dandavat Yatra’ Over Unfit Drinking Water; Mayor Dismisses Claims -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP councillor in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior staged a symbolic protest on Monday against the supply of dirty drinking water and poor civic facilities in the city. 

BJP councillor Brijesh Shrivas held a ‘dandavat yatra’ to draw the attention of the mayor and the municipal administration to the problems faced by residents.

The protest march began from the statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and ended at the council office. 

Gwalior reports unfit drinking water?

A large number of local residents joined the demonstration. Protesters carried placards with slogans such as ‘Give Clean Water,’ ‘People Troubled by Dirty Water,’ and ‘Solve the Water Crisis.’

The protesters alleged that safe drinking water is not being supplied in the area.

They said the dirty and foul-smelling water poses serious health risks, but the problem has not been resolved despite repeated complaints. 

Councillor warns of intensified protest

Banners displayed during the protest also highlighted other civic issues, including broken roads, poor sanitation, overflowing sewers and lack of street lighting in colonies.

Councillor Brijesh Shrivas said the protest reflected public anger and suffering. 

He warned that the agitation would continue until clean drinking water is provided and demanded immediate action from the municipal authorities.

article-image

Mayor dismisses protest 

However, Mayor Shobha Sikarwar dismissed the protest as a publicity stunt. 

Referring to the recent water contamination incident in Indore, she said that even BJP mayors complain that officials do not listen to them and accused opposition councillors of trying to divert attention. 

She added that efforts are being made collectively to resolve the issues.

