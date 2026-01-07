 Indore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City

Indore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City

Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to geo-tag all government borewells in the city using the Smart City 311 app to improve monitoring of water resources. Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal directed officials to complete the process zone-wise, strengthen coordination on sewerage and water supply lines, promptly fix leakages, and ensure regular water quality testing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City | DH (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has decided to geo-tag all government borewells in the city using the Smart City 311 app to strengthen monitoring and management of water resources.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal issued the directions during a review meeting on water supply and drainage held at the City Bus Office auditorium on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, executive engineers, zonal officers, assistant engineers, water supply and drainage officials, drainage supervisors and chief sanitation inspectors from all zones.

Officials were briefed through a presentation on the process of registering and geo-tagging government borewells through the Smart City 311 app. The commissioner instructed all departments to ensure geo-tagging of borewells located in their respective zones at the earliest.

FPJ Shorts
Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology
Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology
Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers
Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls
BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls

During the meeting, Singhal reviewed details related to sewerage and water supply line interconnections, chamber locations, and ward-wise maps of pipelines laid by Avantika Gas, Airtel and Jio. Based on these maps, he directed officials to carry out timely cleaning of sewerage and drainage lines and take corrective measures to address leakages.

Emphasising coordination among departments, the commissioner said that issues arising due to interconnections between sewerage, drainage and water supply lines must be resolved through joint efforts. He instructed officials to geo-tag interconnection points and undertake necessary repair and improvement works.

Singhal also directed the removal of encroachments obstructing sewerage and drainage chambers to ensure smooth cleaning operations. He stressed that complaints received through the CM Helpline, Indore 311 app, and at municipal headquarters and zonal offices related to water supply and drainage must be resolved within the stipulated time frame. Special focus was laid on promptly addressing water supply leakage issues.

Read Also
Indore News: Ready After Revamp, City’s Oldest Government School Set To Welcome Students Again
article-image

Besides, the commissioner instructed assistant engineers and sub-engineers to regularly collect water samples from their respective areas and conduct testing as required to ensure water quality and public safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Irani Gang Kingpin Raju Likely To Be In Gujrat; Gang Works In A Multi-Layered Structure

MP News: Irani Gang Kingpin Raju Likely To Be In Gujrat; Gang Works In A Multi-Layered Structure

Indore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City

Indore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City

Bhopal News: BMC Council Meeting Scheduled For January 13; Important Proposals Including Green...

Bhopal News: BMC Council Meeting Scheduled For January 13; Important Proposals Including Green...

MP News: State Leads National Flock In Avian Participation

MP News: State Leads National Flock In Avian Participation

MP News: Government Okays Four New Commercial Divisions For Urban Local Bodies; Move Aims To Boost...

MP News: Government Okays Four New Commercial Divisions For Urban Local Bodies; Move Aims To Boost...