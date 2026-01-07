Indore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City | DH (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has decided to geo-tag all government borewells in the city using the Smart City 311 app to strengthen monitoring and management of water resources.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal issued the directions during a review meeting on water supply and drainage held at the City Bus Office auditorium on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, executive engineers, zonal officers, assistant engineers, water supply and drainage officials, drainage supervisors and chief sanitation inspectors from all zones.

Officials were briefed through a presentation on the process of registering and geo-tagging government borewells through the Smart City 311 app. The commissioner instructed all departments to ensure geo-tagging of borewells located in their respective zones at the earliest.

During the meeting, Singhal reviewed details related to sewerage and water supply line interconnections, chamber locations, and ward-wise maps of pipelines laid by Avantika Gas, Airtel and Jio. Based on these maps, he directed officials to carry out timely cleaning of sewerage and drainage lines and take corrective measures to address leakages.

Emphasising coordination among departments, the commissioner said that issues arising due to interconnections between sewerage, drainage and water supply lines must be resolved through joint efforts. He instructed officials to geo-tag interconnection points and undertake necessary repair and improvement works.

Singhal also directed the removal of encroachments obstructing sewerage and drainage chambers to ensure smooth cleaning operations. He stressed that complaints received through the CM Helpline, Indore 311 app, and at municipal headquarters and zonal offices related to water supply and drainage must be resolved within the stipulated time frame. Special focus was laid on promptly addressing water supply leakage issues.

Besides, the commissioner instructed assistant engineers and sub-engineers to regularly collect water samples from their respective areas and conduct testing as required to ensure water quality and public safety.