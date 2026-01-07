 Indore News: Ready After Revamp, City’s Oldest Government School Set To Welcome Students Again
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Ready After Revamp, City’s Oldest Government School Set To Welcome Students Again

Indore News: Ready After Revamp, City’s Oldest Government School Set To Welcome Students Again

Indore’s oldest government school, Ahilya Ashram Higher Secondary School, has been revamped into a modern CM Rise School and is ready for inauguration this month. Built at a cost of Rs 30 crore, the campus now has smart classrooms, labs, library, auditorium and green systems, offering private-school-like facilities to nearly 2,500 students.

Anand ShivreUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Ready After Revamp, City’s Oldest Government School Set To Welcome Students Again |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s oldest government institution, Ahilya Ashram Government Higher Secondary School, is set to enter a new era as a state-of-the-art CM Rise School, reflecting a major shift in public education infrastructure.

Built on the lines of leading private schools, the newly developed campus is ready for inauguration this month.

Computer Lab

Computer Lab |

Classroom

Classroom |

Construction of the four-storey academic block began in January 2023 and was completed by December 2025 at a cost of nearly Rs 30 crore. The new building houses 92 classrooms designed to accommodate around 2,500 students. A dedicated pre-primary block with 10 classrooms has also been created, ensuring continuity of quality education from early learning onwards.

The school is equipped with subject-wise laboratories, a modern computer lab, staff rooms, a kitchen and a dining hall. A fully air-conditioned library with seating for 40 students adds to the academic ambience. Safety has been prioritised with fire-fighting systems installed across the campus and CCTV surveillance at key points. Ramps have been constructed for differently-abled students, while lifts will be added shortly.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi vs Mumbai Debate Reignites On Reddit As Viral Post Compares Cost of Living, Infrastructure, Healthcare & Food
Delhi vs Mumbai Debate Reignites On Reddit As Viral Post Compares Cost of Living, Infrastructure, Healthcare & Food
BMW Golf Cup 2026 Returns To India With 19 Tournaments Across 13 Cities
BMW Golf Cup 2026 Returns To India With 19 Tournaments Across 13 Cities
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Neighbour To 10 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Woman During 2019 Lok Sabha Polls
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Neighbour To 10 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Woman During 2019 Lok Sabha Polls
Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Activist Anil Galgali Flags Delay In Publishing Voter Lists For All 227 BMC Wards, Seeks Immediate Action
Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Activist Anil Galgali Flags Delay In Publishing Voter Lists For All 227 BMC Wards, Seeks Immediate Action
Read Also
MP News: Fake Call Centre Busted In Indore, 20 Arrested For Duping People With Investment Schemes
article-image

Beyond academics, the campus features a large auditorium for cultural activities and a children’s play zone under development. Notably, a biodigester system has been installed to promote sustainability. The system converts organic waste into biogas and natural manure, aiding clean energy generation, waste management and environmental protection.

The transformation marks a significant milestone, proving that government schools can match private institutions in quality, safety and innovation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Water Tragedy: HC Summons Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Says Article 21 Includes Right To...

Indore Water Tragedy: HC Summons Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Says Article 21 Includes Right To...

Indore News: Ready After Revamp, City’s Oldest Government School Set To Welcome Students Again

Indore News: Ready After Revamp, City’s Oldest Government School Set To Welcome Students Again

MP News: High-Speed Crash On Indore–Ahmedabad Highway Leaves Several In Critical Condition; Over A...

MP News: High-Speed Crash On Indore–Ahmedabad Highway Leaves Several In Critical Condition; Over A...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Distributes Tablets To Ministers Under E-Cabinet Initiative

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Distributes Tablets To Ministers Under E-Cabinet Initiative

MP News: Cold Wave Claims Two Young Lives in Dhar, Raising Questions Over School Safety and...

MP News: Cold Wave Claims Two Young Lives in Dhar, Raising Questions Over School Safety and...