 MP News: BSc Student Talks To Cobra, Holds It In His Lap For Nearly An Hour In MP's Bhind
A video of a youth calmly handling a cobra in Bhind district has gone viral, leaving netizens shocked. The youth, Girja Shankar Sharma from Arushi village, was seen talking to the snake and holding it in his lap. He claimed the video was shot during a rescue operation and cited his family’s belief in worshipping Nag Devta.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
MP News: BSc Student Talks To Cobra, Holds It In His Lap For Nearly An Hour In MP's Bhind; VIDEO Viral | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a youth performing stunts with a cobra is going viral on social media, leaving the netizens in sheer fear, in Madhya Pradesh Bhind district, on Tuesday.

In the video, the youth can be seen talking to the cobra, gently holding it in his lap for nearly an hour. Meanwhile the reptile appears to be comfortable and to be responding by raising and moving its hood.

According to information, the incident was reported from Arushi village in the Lahar area, around 70 km from Bhind. The youth was identified as Girja Shankar Sharma, and his video with the cobra is being widely shared online.

Family worships Nag Devta

When locals were contacted, they said Sharme’s family believes in the worship of Nag Devta (snake god) and considers the serpent their clan deity. 

According to local belief, their ancestors were once protected by a snake during difficult times, and since then the family worships snakes as protectors.

Video was recorded while rescue operation

Girja Shankar Sharma later clarified that the video was recorded during the rescue of a snake that had entered a neighbouring house. 

He claimed that snakes do not harm those who treat them with respect, though he admitted that snakes are dangerous and people should generally keep their distance.

The youth, an agriculture BSc second-year student, described the incident as divine grace for his family. Meanwhile, the video continues to go viral across the country.

Snake listens to man obidiently!

Recently, another video of showing a good 'human-snake' bond surfaced on social media from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

In the hillarious video, a man was seen calmly chatting with a snake while warming himself near a fire. He asked the snake whether it's comfortable near the fire and requested it not to bite him.

The snake, on the other hand, appeared to be responding by raising and moving its hood.

The unusual incident attarcted huge attention online.

