Bhopal News: 2 Arrested With MDMA, Phones Worth ₹3.14 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch police on Tuesday arrested two youths and seized 10.49 grams of narcotic MDMA powder and two mobile phones valued estimated at around Rs 3.14 lakh.

According to police, an informer tipped off crime branch about two youths waiting to sell MDMA in an open ground near Bahubali Cell, MP Nagar Zone-01. Acting swiftly on the information, the police team reached the spot and apprehended the suspects sitting on a black scooter.

The accused were identified as Ayan alias Arbaz (25), a resident of Budhwara Char Batti Chauraha under Kotwali police station limits, and Anas Khan (18), a resident of Taj Colony, Shahjahanabad.

Officials said that during a search conducted in the presence of witnesses, police recovered a transparent plastic packet containing a crystalised brown substance. On examination and weighing, the substance was confirmed to be 10.49 grams of MDMA.

A case has been registered against both the accused under NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

Police said Ayan alias Arbaz has a previous criminal record related to assault. The accused are being questioned separately.