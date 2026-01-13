 Bhopal News: EOW Registers Case Against Directors Of Pushp Mayur Housing Society
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against directors of Pushp Mayur Housing Society in Bhopal for selling plots to non-members and evading stamp duty. Investigation revealed 5.5 acres of land in Khudaganj were transferred using forged documents. The accused allegedly sold plots to 328 people despite only 161 society members, officials said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Bhopal News: EOW Registers Case Against Directors Of Pushp Mayur Housing Society | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against the directors and members of Pushp Mayur Housing Society in Bhopal for allegedly selling plots without obtaining permission from the Town and Country Planning department and for evasion of stamp duty, officials said on Tuesday.

Director General, EOW, Upendra Jain said the complaint was filed by Amanullah Khan, the original landowner, who alleged that 5.50 acres of land had been transferred in the name of the housing society using forged documents. The land is located in village Khudaganj in Bhopal district.

During investigation, the EOW found that Nawab Khan and Ramniwas Sharma, both residents of Bhopal, allegedly committed fraud by forging documents to sell the land. In 1985, the 5.50 acres were shown as sold through three sale deeds; however, none of the members of the original landowner s family had signed the deeds.

The accused allegedly sold the land to 29 persons who were not members of the society. It also came to fore that between 1986 and 1987, while the society had 161 members, plots were sold to as many as 328 people, the matter is being investigated, officials said.

The EOW has registered a case against the two accused and unidentified government officials for alleged conspiracy, forgery, and stamp duty evasion.

