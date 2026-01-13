MP News: Youth Shot Dead By Bikers In Broad Daylight On Jhansi-Datia- Bypass

MP News: Young Man Shot Dead On Jhansi Bypass In Datia | Representative image.

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was shot dead in broad daylight on the Jhansi-Datia Bypass on Tuesday. The crime happened near Sita Sagar on the Jhansi Bypass, when two bikers arrived, fired bullets at the victim and fled, creating panic among the passersby.

Police have started the investigation, and are scanning CCTVs installed on the roadside. Thereason of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Victim dies on way to hospital

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Rampal Gurjar, a resident of Jaitpura in Datia. He was walking from his home towards the highway when two assailants on a motorcycle approached him and shot him directly in the head. The criminals fled the scene after the attack. The incident reportedly took place near Sita Sagar on the Jhansi Bypass, within the Kotwali police station area. The victim was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition, however he died on the way.

The audacity of criminals in Datia appears to be growing unchecked. Criminals in the city no longer seem to fear the police. As a result, a young man was shot dead in broad daylight today.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation. There is an atmosphere of fear among the local residents, and questions are being raised about the effectiveness of the police, wondering why criminals are so emboldened and why the police are failing to curb crime.

Fear grips residents; Cops swing into action

SDOP Akanksha Jain stated that the matter is being investigated seriously. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined. The accused will be identified and arrested soon. This sensational murder in broad daylight has created an atmosphere of fear in the area. The police are investigating the case from all angles.