MP News: Irani Gang Kingpin Raju Likely To Be In Gujrat; Gang Works In A Multi-Layered Structure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The absconding kingpin of Irani gang Raju Irani is said to have taken shelter in Gujrat. Sources claim that Raju has taken shelter in Gujrat as his wife hails from there.

On the early morning of December 25, police had carried out what is being described as the biggest raid ever in Aman Colony Iranian dera. In all, 34 people including 10 women were arrested. During the operation, women allegedly resisted the police action and attacked the police team.

Despite the massive raid, police failed to arrest the main accused. Neither Raju Irani nor his close aides were found at the spot. Even his wife and son escaped. Several of those detained were criminals wanted by police forces in other states.

Locals said Munne Irani was considered as the key figure of Irani gang in Bhopal about 20 years ago. At that time, Munne Irani was involved in criminal activities and provided shelter to other criminals but he stayed away from drug and marijuana peddling.

However, the trend changed with the rise of his gang member and close aide Raju Irani. Using his connections, Raju gradually weakened Munne Irani s network and established a separate dera at Aman Colony in Karod after breaking away from his mentor.

Raju Irani then expanded the gang s network, which is now spread across 12 states.

He offered shelter to Irani gang members from other states in return of hefty cash, which resulted in turning Aman Colony dera into a hub of criminal activities including marijuana and another drug smuggling.

How gang operates

A former police officer who was earlier posted at Nishatpura police station revealed that the Iranian gang functions through a multi-layered structure mentioned as follows.

Separate crime units: Different groups handle loot, fraud and other criminal activities.

Shelter providers: A dedicated group arranges safe hideouts for criminals coming from other states.

Legal and financial support: Some members manage cash, bail money and lawyers for jailed gang members.

Real estate front: A separate group is now reportedly investing in real estate to relocate Iranian dera families if required.

Distribution of crime proceeds: Money earned from loot and fraud is distributed among families living in the dera.

Distribution of cash: Earned from crimes makes the women and even children attack cops during raids. They act as a human shield for the criminals. Even when they are seriously injured, they attempt to get the nabbed criminal released from cops, the official added.