 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Holds Meeting With Ministers, Tells Them To Focus On G Ram G
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CM Mohan Yadav Holds Meeting With Ministers, Tells Them To Focus On G Ram G

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Holds Meeting With Ministers, Tells Them To Focus On G Ram G

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asked ministers to focus on promoting the G RAM G scheme and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) during a meeting on Tuesday. He directed them to hold district-level press conferences, engage with sarpanches, counter Congress’s “misinformation” on the scheme’s renaming, and ensure voters’ names are not wrongly deleted from electoral rolls before the January 22 deadline.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Holds Meeting With Ministers, Tells Them To Focus On G Ram G | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with the ministers at his residence after a cabinet discussion on Tuesday.

The leaders of the BJP organisation also participated in the meeting. Its agenda was G RAM G and SIR.

He also said that in the upcoming Republic Day the ministers should include local issues in their speech together with what the government would say. Yadav told the ministers to hold press conferences in districts even speak to Sarpanches about the benefits of G RAM G.

He said the Congress was trying to spread misinformation among the villagers about the scheme’s new name.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts Down 8 Polluting RMC Plants, Deploys Flying Squads After Bombay HC Orders
Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts Down 8 Polluting RMC Plants, Deploys Flying Squads After Bombay HC Orders
PM Modi 'Not That Happy With Me' Because They Are Paying A Lot Of Tariffs: US President Donald Trump | VIDEO
PM Modi 'Not That Happy With Me' Because They Are Paying A Lot Of Tariffs: US President Donald Trump | VIDEO
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Players From USA, Netherlands & UAE Seek ICC Help To Secure India Visa - Report
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Players From USA, Netherlands & UAE Seek ICC Help To Secure India Visa - Report
Krystle D’souza SLAMS People For Bringing Tamannaah Bhatia Down, Says She Would Have ‘Killed It’ In Dhurandhar Song Shararat - Exclusive
Krystle D’souza SLAMS People For Bringing Tamannaah Bhatia Down, Says She Would Have ‘Killed It’ In Dhurandhar Song Shararat - Exclusive

According to Yadav, the party leaders should also go to the rural areas and tell the villagers that the name of the scheme has been changed for labourers’ welfare.

Read Also
MP News: Proposal To Continue PM Jan Man Yojana Till March 2028 Gets Cabinet Nod
article-image

The Congress leaders have already started informing the people about the change of name of MNREGA, Yadav said, adding that the BJP leaders should also go to the people and educate them about the benefits of the new scheme. Yadav also advised the ministers to plunge into action over SIR in the districts, which are working under their charge.

He told the ministers to ensure at the booths that the names of the voters who exist are not deleted from the electoral roll. The last date for making claims and putting objections is January 22. Yadav told the ministers to activate the party workers about the voter list.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Cyber Headquarters To Have Call Centre Soon

Bhopal News: Cyber Headquarters To Have Call Centre Soon

Bhopal News: AIIMS Doctors, Who Was On Ventilator For 23 Days After Suicide Bid, Dies

Bhopal News: AIIMS Doctors, Who Was On Ventilator For 23 Days After Suicide Bid, Dies

MP News: 1.15 Lakh Students Called MPBSE Helpline Last Year, 6.5k Complained Of Stress

MP News: 1.15 Lakh Students Called MPBSE Helpline Last Year, 6.5k Complained Of Stress

MP News: Fake Call Centre Busted In Indore, 20 Arrested For Duping People With Investment Schemes

MP News: Fake Call Centre Busted In Indore, 20 Arrested For Duping People With Investment Schemes

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Holds Meeting With Ministers, Tells Them To Focus On G Ram G

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Holds Meeting With Ministers, Tells Them To Focus On G Ram G