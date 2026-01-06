MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Holds Meeting With Ministers, Tells Them To Focus On G Ram G | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with the ministers at his residence after a cabinet discussion on Tuesday.

The leaders of the BJP organisation also participated in the meeting. Its agenda was G RAM G and SIR.

He also said that in the upcoming Republic Day the ministers should include local issues in their speech together with what the government would say. Yadav told the ministers to hold press conferences in districts even speak to Sarpanches about the benefits of G RAM G.

He said the Congress was trying to spread misinformation among the villagers about the scheme’s new name.

According to Yadav, the party leaders should also go to the rural areas and tell the villagers that the name of the scheme has been changed for labourers’ welfare.

The Congress leaders have already started informing the people about the change of name of MNREGA, Yadav said, adding that the BJP leaders should also go to the people and educate them about the benefits of the new scheme. Yadav also advised the ministers to plunge into action over SIR in the districts, which are working under their charge.

He told the ministers to ensure at the booths that the names of the voters who exist are not deleted from the electoral roll. The last date for making claims and putting objections is January 22. Yadav told the ministers to activate the party workers about the voter list.