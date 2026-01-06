 MP News: Proposal To Continue PM Jan Man Yojana Till March 2028 Gets Cabinet Nod
MP News: Proposal To Continue PM Jan Man Yojana Till March 2028 Gets Cabinet Nod

The state cabinet approved extension of PM Jan Man Yojana till March 2028 with an outlay of Rs 795.45 crore, benefiting three tribal communities across 22 districts through road and bridge construction. It also cleared major irrigation projects in Burhanpur and approved continuation of the MP Rural Road Development Authority till 2031 for large-scale road and bridge development.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for the PM Jan Man Yojana to continue from April 1, 2026 till March 31, 2028. The estimated expenditure for implementing the scheme will be around Rs 795.45 crore.

Following the approval, roads measuring 1,039 km and 112 bridges will be constructed in  the state. The scheme caters to three tribes—Bega, Bharia and Saharia—living in 22 districts of the state.

The state cabinet also approved an administrative sanction of Rs 922.91 crore for the Jhirmiti medium irrigation project of Kaknar tehsil in Burhanpur district. This project will generate an irrigation facility for 17,700 hectare land spread across 42 villages of Kaknar tehsil.

The Navatha Major Irrigation project in Nepa Nagar tehsil of Burhanpur district also received an administrative approval of Rs 1,676.06 crores. This project will provide irrigation for 34,100 hectares of land in 90 villages.

Approval for continuity of PM Rural Road scheme

The cabinet approved the continuance of the MP Rural Road Development Authority from April 1, 2026 till March 31, 2031. The estimated expenditure under the scheme is Rs 17,196.21crore. Under the scheme, 20,000-km road and 1,200 bridges will be constructed.

The cabinet approved funding for irrigation projects under Narmada Valley Development Authority through Narmada Basin Project Company Limited for speedy implementation.

