 Indore News: Three-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Underground Water Tank
In Manoramaganj, Indore, a three-year-old boy, Ganesh, drowned in an underground water tank outside his grandparents’ house while playing. His mother, Sunita, was preparing tea when he went missing. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. Ganesh’s grandparents work as caretakers in the area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
Indore News: Three-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Underground Water Tank | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident took place in the Manoramaganj area under Palasia police station jurisdiction where a three-year-old boy drowned in an underground water tank outside a house.

Police have begun an investigation to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.  

 According to the police, the child, identified as Ganesh son of Sunil, who was living with his maternal grandparents slipped into the tank while playing and died due to drowning on Tuesday evening.

Police said that Ganesh’s grandparents work as caretakers in the area. His mother Sunita was preparing tea at the time of the incident while Ganesh was playing outside their residence. When he was not seen for some time, mother started searching for the boy.

Later, he was found in the tank. Ganesh was pulled out and rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. The incident left the family shattered. Sunita is currently staying with her parents for a few months. Her husband Sunil lives in Burhanpur. Ganesh’s three sisters live with their father.

