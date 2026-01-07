 Indore News: Jaipur-Bengaluru Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At DABH Airport After One-Year-Old Experiences Breathing Problem Onboard; Baby Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Jaipur-Bengaluru Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At DABH Airport After One-Year-Old Experiences Breathing Problem Onboard; Baby Dies

Indore News: Jaipur-Bengaluru Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At DABH Airport After One-Year-Old Experiences Breathing Problem Onboard; Baby Dies

An Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru made an emergency landing in Indore after a one-year-old child developed severe breathing difficulties onboard. Despite immediate medical attention, CPR, and being rushed to hospital, the child died before reaching medical care. Reports suggest the child was unwell before boarding, and his condition may have worsened during the flight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Emergency Landing In Indore; One-Year-Old Dies After Medical Emergency on Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jaipur to Bengaluru Air India Express flight made an emergency landing in Indore after a one-year-old child experienced breathing difficulties onboard.

The flight made an emergency landing at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport at 7:50 PM on Tuesday. The child was rushed to the hospital, however succumbed on way.

According to reports, Air India Express flight IX1240 departed from Jaipur at 5:30 PM on Tuesday and was scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru at 8:10 PM. During the flight, a one-year-old child on board began experiencing breathing difficulties, and his family immediately reported to the flight attendants.

Read Also
Indore News: 'Air India Staff Snatched My Boarding Pass & Denied Me Boarding...' Woman Shares...
article-image

Emergency Landing at Indore Airport

FPJ Shorts
Hindustan Zinc Confirms Timely Dematerialisation Compliance, Processes All Securities Within 15-Day Regulatory Window
Hindustan Zinc Confirms Timely Dematerialisation Compliance, Processes All Securities Within 15-Day Regulatory Window
10 Ways Your Smartphone Can Help You Stick To Your New Year 2026 Resolutions
10 Ways Your Smartphone Can Help You Stick To Your New Year 2026 Resolutions
Discover Cherry Blossom In India: A Guide To The Hidden Gem Welcoming Global Travelers
Discover Cherry Blossom In India: A Guide To The Hidden Gem Welcoming Global Travelers
Babil Khan Recalls 'Jumping & Falling Asleep' On Father Irrfan Khan's Back, Remembers Him On 59th Birth Anniversary—PHOTOS
Babil Khan Recalls 'Jumping & Falling Asleep' On Father Irrfan Khan's Back, Remembers Him On 59th Birth Anniversary—PHOTOS

Considering the critical situation, the pilot contacted the nearest airport, Indore, at approximately 7:20 PM. Air Traffic Control granted permission for a medical emergency landing at Indore Airport. A team of doctors was stationed at the aerobridge to provide immediate treatment.

As soon as the plane landed at 7:50 PM, the child was immediately brought out. A doctor on board the flight was already administering CPR to the child. Doctors at Indore Airport continued to administer CPR and transported the child by ambulance to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital. However, the child died before reaching the hospital.

Child was unwell before boarding the flight

According to the hospital management, the child's name was Mohammed Abrar, and he was one year old. He was traveling with his father, Mohammed Azlan, mother, Firoza; and older brother from Jaipur to their home in Bengaluru.

It is reported that the child was not feeling well even before boarding the flight. It is suspected that while being given water or milk during the flight, some liquid may have entered his windpipe, causing his condition to worsen.

Read Also
Indore News: Airport Admin Loses About ₹2 Crore Revenue In 5 Days Amid IndiGo Crisis
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Jaipur-Bengaluru Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At DABH Airport After...

Indore News: Jaipur-Bengaluru Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At DABH Airport After...

Madhya Pradesh January 7, 2026, Weather Update: Intense Cold & Fog Grip State; Umaria Coldest At...

Madhya Pradesh January 7, 2026, Weather Update: Intense Cold & Fog Grip State; Umaria Coldest At...

Indore Water Tragedy: Bhagirathpura Situation Returning To Normal, Says Minister Kailash...

Indore Water Tragedy: Bhagirathpura Situation Returning To Normal, Says Minister Kailash...

Indore News: Eight Bags Of Chinese Manjha Seized From Suv, Man Caught

Indore News: Eight Bags Of Chinese Manjha Seized From Suv, Man Caught

MP News: EOW Case Against PHE Executive Engineer For Giving Fake Experience Certificate

MP News: EOW Case Against PHE Executive Engineer For Giving Fake Experience Certificate