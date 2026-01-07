Indore News: Jaipur-Bengaluru Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At DABH Airport After One-Year-Old Experiences Breathing Problem Onboard; Baby Dies

Indore News: Emergency Landing In Indore; One-Year-Old Dies After Medical Emergency on Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jaipur to Bengaluru Air India Express flight made an emergency landing in Indore after a one-year-old child experienced breathing difficulties onboard.

The flight made an emergency landing at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport at 7:50 PM on Tuesday. The child was rushed to the hospital, however succumbed on way.

According to reports, Air India Express flight IX1240 departed from Jaipur at 5:30 PM on Tuesday and was scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru at 8:10 PM. During the flight, a one-year-old child on board began experiencing breathing difficulties, and his family immediately reported to the flight attendants.

Emergency Landing at Indore Airport

Considering the critical situation, the pilot contacted the nearest airport, Indore, at approximately 7:20 PM. Air Traffic Control granted permission for a medical emergency landing at Indore Airport. A team of doctors was stationed at the aerobridge to provide immediate treatment.

As soon as the plane landed at 7:50 PM, the child was immediately brought out. A doctor on board the flight was already administering CPR to the child. Doctors at Indore Airport continued to administer CPR and transported the child by ambulance to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital. However, the child died before reaching the hospital.

Child was unwell before boarding the flight

According to the hospital management, the child's name was Mohammed Abrar, and he was one year old. He was traveling with his father, Mohammed Azlan, mother, Firoza; and older brother from Jaipur to their home in Bengaluru.

It is reported that the child was not feeling well even before boarding the flight. It is suspected that while being given water or milk during the flight, some liquid may have entered his windpipe, causing his condition to worsen.