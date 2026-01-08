Indore Contaminated Water: Bhagirathpura Residents Suffer Despite Nearby Arogya Centre

When misfortune masks misconduct, repeated civic failures reveal a deeper crisis of accountability and public resignation | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even with an Arogya Centre located just 500 metres away, residents of Bhagirathpura are facing a serious lack of basic health services, exposing a gap between official claims and ground reality.

In Chawlaji Ki Gali, about 16 families are grappling with multiple cases of vomiting and diarrhoea. Two patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospital, while a woman recently discharged has returned home. Residents say no health department team has visited to assess the situation or provide medical support.

This comes despite administration claims that a health survey of the locality has been completed. Locals, however, insist no survey or follow-up has taken place.

Neha, admitted to a private clinic in LIG locality for the past four days due to severe symptoms, and Lalita Kaushal, discharged two days ago, have received no follow-up from health workers. Residents allege there is no regular monitoring, medicine distribution or preventive care.

Local resident Durgesh Tiwari said authorities have failed to respond despite the Arogya Centre being within walking distance. We are forced to collect ORS packets ourselves from the health centre, he said.