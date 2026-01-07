MP News: Introduce Biometric System, Work In Government Offices Should Start From 10AM, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that work in government offices should begin at 10 am, and to ensure this, a biometric system should be introduced.

This will help in maintaining discipline, said the Chief Minister while addressing senior officers during a meeting at Mantralaya on Wednesday. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and DGP Kailash Makwana were among the senior officials present.

Post-Covid, government offices are following a five-day workweek and to ensure that work is not affected, it is necessary to increase working hours, said Yadav. The Chief Minister stressed the effective implementation of public welfare schemes and accelerating development activities. He stated that declaring 2025 as the Industrial Year was a success and now 2026 is being celebrated as the Agriculture Welfare Year.

The Modi government is focusing on development and public welfare activities, and all departments are required to remain in constant touch with the concerned Union ministries, said the chief minister.

The Central government should be timely informed about hurdles being encountered in executing schemes and projects, he added. The integrated schemes for roads, hospitals, irrigation projects, and public buildings should be prepared and documented, the CM said.

He informed that the Sankalp Se Samadhan Campaign-Van will be organised from January 12 to March 31, focusing on 106 main welfare schemes.

District administrations will ensure that applications received during the four-phase campaign are addressed by March 31, the CM directed. The district administration should create a positive atmosphere to discourage practices such as Mrityu Bhoj and unnecessary expenditure on weddings and other ceremonies. In this regard, he asked for the help of the Gayatri Pariwar and other social organisations.