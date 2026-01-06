 MP News: BJP Worried About Deletion Of So Many Names From Voter List
MP News: BJP Worried About Deletion Of So Many Names From Voter List

MP News: BJP Worried About Deletion Of So Many Names From Voter List

The BJP is concerned after over 42 lakh names were deleted from the state’s voter list while only 2.60 lakh applications were received for inclusion. With grass-roots workers showing little interest in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the party has activated ministers and public representatives to monitor the process and ensure eligible voters’ names are re-added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
MP News: BJP Worried About Deletion Of So Many Names From Voter List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 42 lakh names have been deleted from the electoral roll in the state, and the BJP is worried about it.

Only 2.60 lakh people have given applications to add their names to the voter list. On the other hand, 26,000 people want to delete their names from it.

The BJP’s central leadership expressed concern over the deletion of many names from the list and the addition of a lesser number of names to it. BJP’s state in charge, Mahendra Singh, has been holding meetings with the party leaders over SIR in districts for three days.

The ministers have been told to review the SIR in different divisions. The party leaders have been told to prepare a report on the names which have been struck off the list.

This time, the party’s grass-roots workers are taking little interest in the SIR. The BJP leadership told the party workers to visit each house to get the SIR forms filled by voters.

But since the Mandal-level leaders are barely taking any interest in this work, the names of a large number of voters have been deleted. The state party leadership directed the workers to include the names of those who are left by filling out form-6.

article-image

The party workers have been told to complete the work at booths. But neither the legislators nor the district presidents look bothered about the SIR.

The BJP organisation is monitoring the SIR through video conferences so that the process for adding those whose names are not on the voter list can be started.

