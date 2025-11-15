MP News: Karni Sena Warns Of Turning Bhopal Into Nepal, Marches To CM House; Protesters Demand Action On 15-Point Charter |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension flared in Bhopal on Saturday when Karni Sena warned that the city would be “turned into Nepal” if state government failed to meet its 15-point charter of demands.

Thousands from the Kshatriya community assembled at Khushilal Ground for Kshatriya Kranti Conference, where a deadline for a response from the Chief Minister’s Office was set for 2 PM.

When no official arrived even an hour later, frustration grew, prompting participants to march towards CM House. Anticipating the move, police deployed heavy security and intercepted the procession midway. Protesters then staged a sit-in, insisting that their memorandum be accepted only by a senior CMO representative.

Karni Sena state president Indal Singh Rana described the protest as “the beginning” of a larger agitation, warning that delays in fulfilling demands would escalate tension. He said that “Bhopal will be turned into Nepal” if action was not taken.

Key demands

The organisation has stated that renewed agitation will begin if commitments are not met by November 25. Its key demands include a high-level inquiry into the Harda incident with strict action against involved police officials, increasing EWS reservation from 10% to 20% along with simpler certification procedures, and other points outlined in the 15-point charter.