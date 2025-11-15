MP News: BJP To Make Appointments For Government, Organisation, Post Bihar Poll Outcome; Party Mulling Over Caste Regional And Caste Equations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has begun to do exercises for the completion of the party’s pending decisions on various issues after the outcome of the Bihar election.

Several decisions were pending as the BJP leaders were busy in the elections. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma were active in Bihar.

The BJP leaders have held two meetings in two days. At the meetings, the leaders agreed on taking the rest of the decisions.

The party has announced the names of those who are in charge of the divisions. Besides announcing the names of office in-charges in the BJP organisation, the party will appoint the heads of Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and Minority Morcha.

There is no consensus over the name of the head of Yuva Morcha. A decision on who should be appointed to the post is yet to be taken. According to sources, after the announcement of the election results, the BJP leaders held a meeting in which the names for the head of Yuva Morcha were discussed.

The government is also working on the political appointments. According to sources, the government will start making political appointments next month. The state BJP may hold another meeting to finalise the names for political appointments.

A decision was taken on the names for political appointments, but after Hemant Khandelwal took over as the party’s state president in place of VD Sharma, the process for political appointments stopped.

Now, the process for making a fresh list is underway. The leaders who could not be adjusted to the organisation will get a chance to work for the government.

Former ministers, legislators and those who have already worked for the organisation will get political appointments. The leaders of the state BJP have discussed the issue of political appointments with the organisational general secretary, Shivprakash.

A list of those leaders, who may get political posts in corporations and boards, will soon be issued after the Central leadership’s approval.