 MP News: 6 Tribal Prisoners Released From Jabalpur Central Jail On Birsa Munda Jayanti For Good Conduct
MP News: 6 Tribal Prisoners Released From Jabalpur Central Jail On Birsa Munda Jayanti For Good Conduct

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to release life-term prisoners on 5 different occasions each year based on good conduct. Earlier, prisoners were released only on Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. Now, Tribal Pride Day has also been added to the list.

Updated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Six Prisoners Released from Jabalpur Central Jail on Birsa Munda Jayanti | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Central jail released six prisoners on the occasion of Birsa Munda Jayanti, which is also celebrated as National Tribal Pride day, on Saturday.

According to officials, the released inmates include one woman and five male tribal prisoners. They were freed for their good conduct in jail. 

Regarding the announcement, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail Superintendent Akhilesh Tomar said, "6 inmates received special permission from government and were released on the occassion of National Tribal Pride Day. All them had already served their sentence for 14 years and maintained a good conduct, therefore they were released."

FP Photo

Inmates to be released every year on Nov 15

Superintendent Akhilesh Tomar further informed, "The state government has decided that from now on, every year on 15 November, inmates with good behaviour will be considered for remission and release.

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to release life-term prisoners on 5 different occasions each year based on good conduct. 

Earlier, prisoners were released only on Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. Now, Tribal Pride Day has also been added to the list.

FP Photo

The Jail Department had issued an official order regarding this on 7 November. 

Under this initiative, life-term prisoners who show exemplary conduct will get an opportunity for sentence reduction and early release, following all legal procedures.

This step has been taken as a special initiative by the state government to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the legendary tribal freedom fighter.

