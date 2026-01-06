MP News: Mahi Dam Displaced Families Get Token Relief After 12-Year Struggle In Jabhua |

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): After nearly 12 years of sustained protest and legal battle, families displaced by the Mahi Dam received limited relief on January 3, 2026.

The Mahi Doob Sangharsh Samiti, representing 12 affected villages in Petlawad, has been demanding fair land compensation and rehabilitation support since 2005. The committee had earlier moved the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and also approached the High Court seeking justice for thousands of tribal families.

On January 3, 61 long-deprived beneficiaries received Rs 18,700 to Rs 20,000 directly in their bank accounts as assistance for rehabilitation plots and other pending benefits. While the payments were welcomed, the Samiti termed the relief “inadequate and uneven”, stating that the core issue—discriminatory compensation rates for irrigated versus non-irrigated farmland—remains unresolved.

The disparity impacts an estimated 10,000–12,000 displaced tribal families, involving 1–1.2 lakh affected beneficiaries across villages. The committee claims losses for cultivators have never been assessed equally, leaving families financially distressed despite years of displacement.

Officials confirmed that verification for plot-related benefits is continuing, but land compensation falls under policy decisions. The Samiti has vowed to continue its fight until equitable compensation and full rehabilitation are ensured.