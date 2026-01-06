MP News: High-Speed Crash On Indore–Ahmedabad Highway Leaves Several In Critical Condition; Over A Dozen Injured In Bus-Truck Collision

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen passengers were injured, some critically, after an over-speeding bus rammed into a truck from behind on the Indore–Ahmedabad four-lane highway on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the bus, heading towards Indore, attempted to overtake the truck but the driver lost control, causing the collision.

The bus’s front portion was completely destroyed, prompting locals and administrative staff to rush to the scene to rescue passengers. Around 50–60 people were on board. All injured were immediately taken to Sardarpur Civil Hospital. Doctors reported that most are stable, though several sustained serious injuries.

Police reached the site to manage traffic and prevent congestion, while a crane was deployed to clear the damaged vehicles. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident, with authorities warning of strict action against overspeeding and reckless driving.

Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed and negligence may have contributed to the accident, though police said technical inspection of both vehicles is underway. Officials have also begun verifying whether the bus had valid permits and whether safety norms were being followed.