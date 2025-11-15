MP News: 'Kal Congress Ki Zordar Jhadu Lagi,' CM Mohan Yadav's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi After Opposition's Defeat In Bihar; Inaugurates Statues Of Birsa Munda & Chitu Singh Kirad

MP News: MP CM Mohan Yadav Takes A Jibe At RaGa In Alirajpur, Says, 'Kal Congress Ki Zordar Jhadu Lagi' | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the opposition alliance 'Mahgatbandhan' had to face a shameful defeat in the Bihar elections.

Addressing a gathering in Alirajpur on the occasion of Birsa Munda Jayanti on Saturday, he said that the Congress was completely swept away in the Bihar .

‘Kal jordaar jhaadu lagi hai Congress ki. Janata chahti hai, ye rajkumar ko ghar bhejna padega, Pappu ki chappu-tappu sab band hone wali hai…..(Congress has been strongly swept away. People want this ‘prince’ to go home. All of Pappu’s tricks are going to stop now),” he remarked.

He further attacked the Congress and Rahul Gandhi and said, “Vote ke adhikar ko lekar Bihar ko kitna badnaam kar diya tha…(The party had defamed Bihar over voting rights).”

CM celebrates Birsa Munda Jayanti in Alirajpur

The day was marked by celebrations of Birsa Munda Jayanti in both Jabalpur and Alirajpur.

The Chief Minister reached Alirajpur at 11:25 am, where he inaugurated the statues of Birsa Munda and Chitu Singh Kirad. He said that Congress never remembered Chitu Singh, who in 1882 formed an army of 7k tribal men and women to fight the British.

Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas, which has been celebrated every year on 15 November since the announcement.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth ₹244.51 crore in the district

Kranti Gaud to be honoured

After Alirajpur, CM Yadav will travel to Jabalpur, where a grand Jan Jatiya Gaurav Mela is being organised at the Garrison Ground. More than 50k people are expected to attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event virtually.

The program will also honor Kranti Gaur, a member of the Women’s Cricket World Cup-winning team. She hails from Ghuwara in Chhatarpur district and took 9 wickets in the tournament.

CM Yadav had earlier announced a ₹1 crore reward for her and will felicitate her on stage.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, and several senior leaders will also be present.