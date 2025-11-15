Bihar Election Results 2025: 27 Votes Decide State’s Tightest Contest As NDA Sweeps Assembly Polls; Check Other Tight Races

Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2025 |

New Delhi: In an election dominated by the NDA’s sweeping victory with 202 seats, some constituencies in Bihar delivered edge-of-the-seat finishes, with the closest decided by a razor-thin margin of just 27 votes. These narrow wins stood out sharply against the larger electoral trend and highlighted pockets of intense local competition.

The most dramatic contest unfolded in Sandesh, where JDU’s Radha Charan Sah clinched victory over RJD’s Dipu Singh by only 27 votes, making it the tightest race of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Sah secured 80,598 votes (43.99 per cent), barely edging out Singh, who finished with 80,571 votes (43.97 per cent). The wafer-thin difference made Sandesh the headline constituency in terms of electoral suspense.

Ramgarh produced another nail-biter. The BSP grabbed its lone win in Bihar with a margin of just 30 votes. BSP candidate Satish Kumar Singh Yadav secured 72,689 votes, narrowly defeating BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh, who tallied 72,659. Both candidates effectively stood neck-and-neck with 37.29 per cent of the vote share.

Other Close Contests Recorded

Close margins continued elsewhere. In Agiaon, BJP’s Mahesh Paswan won by only 95 votes, defeating CPI(ML)(L)’s Shiv Prakash Ranjan. Paswan ended with 69,412 votes (45.2 per cent), while Ranjan followed closely at 69,317 votes (45.14 per cent). In Dhaka, RJD’s Faisal Rahman retained his seat by a slender 178 votes over BJP’s Pawan Kumar Jaiswal, finishing with 112,727 votes (45.72 per cent).

The contest in Forbesganj added to the list of narrow victories. Congress candidate Manoj Bishwas secured 120,114 votes (47.77 per cent), defeating BJP’s Vidya Sagar Keshari by 221 votes, with Keshari finishing at 119,893 (47.68 per cent). Even as these battles remained tight, they did little to alter the broader statewide momentum.

Bihar Assembly Election Results

Despite these scattered close races, the overall picture remained firmly in the NDA’s favour. The BJP finished with 89 seats and JDU with 85, reinforcing the alliance’s strong organisational and electoral reach across Bihar.

The Mahagathbandhan, however, saw a sharp erosion in support. The coalition led in only 35 seats, a steep drop from its stronger showing in 2020. The RJD led in 25 constituencies, while the Congress managed leads in just six, underscoring the bloc’s declining traction.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, contesting its first assembly election, failed to secure a single seat. The AIMIM, defying expectations of a wipeout, continued to hold ground in Seemanchal, retaining influence in its traditional pockets.