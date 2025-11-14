 'Bihar Mandate For Politics Of Performance’: Union Minister Amit Shah Hails NDA’s Landslide Victory, Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi Over Congress's Poor Showing
The Home Minister’s remarks came as the NDA surged towards a near two-thirds majority. According to the Election Commission website at 4:30 pm, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with leads on 93 seats. The NDA is poised to cross 200 seats, handing a crushing defeat to the Mahagathbandhan, which remained below 35 seats.

Updated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the National Democratic Alliance’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections, calling it a mandate for “politics of performance” and a resounding rejection of jungle raj and appeasement politics. In a detailed post on X, Shah said the victory belonged to every citizen who believes in the vision of a “Viksit Bihar”.

Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and all NDA leaders and workers across the state. He also extended a special appreciation to BJP workers “from booth to state level” for their relentless efforts that contributed to the alliance’s emphatic win.

Assuring the people of Bihar, especially women, Shah said the NDA government, under Modi’s leadership, would fulfil the mandate with even greater dedication. He added that every vote cast by the people reflected their trust in the Modi government’s firm policy against infiltration and those who “play with India’s security and resources”.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Shah said the people had given a strong message that voter-list purification was essential, adding that “politics against it has no place”. He claimed this sentiment was reflected in the Congress’ steep decline, which, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, “has been pushed to the bottom in Bihar”.

Praising Bihar’s historical commitment to knowledge, hard work, and democracy, Shah said the massive mandate was an endorsement of the NDA’s commitment to development, women’s safety, good governance, and welfare of the poor. He highlighted that in the last 11 years, Prime Minister Modi had worked wholeheartedly for the state, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “pulled Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj”.

