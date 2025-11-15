Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing In Pakistan During Religious Visit, 'Adopts' Islam, 'Marries' Local Man; Nikahnama Surfaces Online

Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjeet, Who Went Missing In Pakistan During Religious Visit, Converts To Islam, Marries Local Man; Nikahnama Surfaces Online | X

Amritsar: Sarbjeet Kaur, an Indian Sikh pilgrim who went missing during a visit to Pakistan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, reportedly married a Pakistani national. A purported copy of the Nikahnama surfaced online.

Kaur went missing from the group of devotees who had travelled to Pakistan on November 4 to celebrate the Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev. She is a resident of Punjab's Kapurthala district.

Kaur disappeared on November 13. Documents which surfaced online suggest that the Indian Sikh pilgrim has adopted Islam and married the Pakistani national, Nasir Hussain, reported News18.

Big Expose🚨‼️



An indian Woman Sarbiit kaur(fake name)who travelled to Pakistan with sikh pilgrims is an Indian agencies asset. She was planted in jatha by the govt. of india🇮🇳and her action was to defame Sikh community worldwide and make a rift between Pakistan and Sikhs . https://t.co/eXpxBJoi1q pic.twitter.com/RxovbDOrDS — Prof. Marquina Singh Sergio (@profmarquinas) November 14, 2025

She was part of a 1,923-member Sikh delegation led by Akal Takht Sahib’s Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, that went to Pakistan via the Attari border in Amritsar under a bilateral agreement facilitating visits to religious shrines.

After spending 10 days visiting various gurudwaras in Pakistan, the group of 1,922 returned to India on Thursday evening. However, Kaur's disappearance triggered major security concerns. Intelligence agencies in both India and Pakistan were trying to trace the missing Indian Sikh pilgrim.

On November 4, the Sikh pilgrims went to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Parv. However, Pakistani officials reportedly denied 14 Hindus from Delhi and Lucknow from travelling with the Sikh group.

In September this year, the Centre refused permission for the Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for the Parkash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev ji in the wake of tensions between the two neighbouring countries after the Pahalgam terror attack, followed by India's Operation Sindoor.

However, almost two weeks later, the Union government granted permission for the Sikh pilgrimage. Every year, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sends a delegation of Sikh devotees to Pakistan to pay obeisance at various historic gurudwaras associated with the Sikh faith, especially on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.