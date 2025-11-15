 Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing In Pakistan During Religious Visit, 'Adopts' Islam, 'Marries' Local Man; Nikahnama Surfaces Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing In Pakistan During Religious Visit, 'Adopts' Islam, 'Marries' Local Man; Nikahnama Surfaces Online

Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing In Pakistan During Religious Visit, 'Adopts' Islam, 'Marries' Local Man; Nikahnama Surfaces Online

An Indian Sikh pilgrim, Sarbjeet Kaur, who went missing during a visit to Pakistan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, married a Pakistani national, claimed media reports. purported copy of the Nikahnama surfaced online. She is a resident of Punjab's Kapurthala district. The reports claimed that she converted to Islam and married a man named Nasir Hussain.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjeet, Who Went Missing In Pakistan During Religious Visit, Converts To Islam, Marries Local Man; Nikahnama Surfaces Online | X

Amritsar: Sarbjeet Kaur, an Indian Sikh pilgrim who went missing during a visit to Pakistan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, reportedly married a Pakistani national. A purported copy of the Nikahnama surfaced online.

Kaur went missing from the group of devotees who had travelled to Pakistan on November 4 to celebrate the Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev. She is a resident of Punjab's Kapurthala district.

Kaur disappeared on November 13. Documents which surfaced online suggest that the Indian Sikh pilgrim has adopted Islam and married the Pakistani national, Nasir Hussain, reported News18.

She was part of a 1,923-member Sikh delegation led by Akal Takht Sahib’s Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, that went to Pakistan via the Attari border in Amritsar under a bilateral agreement facilitating visits to religious shrines.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing In Pakistan During Religious Visit, 'Adopts' Islam, 'Marries' Local Man; Nikahnama Surfaces Online
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing In Pakistan During Religious Visit, 'Adopts' Islam, 'Marries' Local Man; Nikahnama Surfaces Online
IPL 2026 Trade: Delhi Capitals Rope In Nitish Rana In Shock Move For SA Star in Return
IPL 2026 Trade: Delhi Capitals Rope In Nitish Rana In Shock Move For SA Star in Return
Decoding The Market: Is Quant & AI The Future Of Investing?
Decoding The Market: Is Quant & AI The Future Of Investing?
IPL 2026 Trade: List Of All Trades Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Nitish Rana
IPL 2026 Trade: List Of All Trades Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Nitish Rana

After spending 10 days visiting various gurudwaras in Pakistan, the group of 1,922 returned to India on Thursday evening. However, Kaur's disappearance triggered major security concerns. Intelligence agencies in both India and Pakistan were trying to trace the missing Indian Sikh pilgrim.

On November 4, the Sikh pilgrims went to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Parv. However, Pakistani officials reportedly denied 14 Hindus from Delhi and Lucknow from travelling with the Sikh group.

Read Also
Indian Navy Rescues 19 Pakistan Nationals In Another Operation Against Somali Pirates In Arabian Sea
article-image

In September this year, the Centre refused permission for the Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for the Parkash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev ji in the wake of tensions between the two neighbouring countries after the Pahalgam terror attack, followed by India's Operation Sindoor.

However, almost two weeks later, the Union government granted permission for the Sikh pilgrimage. Every year, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sends a delegation of Sikh devotees to Pakistan to pay obeisance at various historic gurudwaras associated with the Sikh faith, especially on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing In Pakistan During Religious Visit, 'Adopts'...

Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing In Pakistan During Religious Visit, 'Adopts'...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda On His 150th Birth Anniversary, Extends Greetings On Jharkhand...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda On His 150th Birth Anniversary, Extends Greetings On Jharkhand...

Bihar Election Results 2025: 27 Votes Decide State’s Tightest Contest As NDA Sweeps Assembly...

Bihar Election Results 2025: 27 Votes Decide State’s Tightest Contest As NDA Sweeps Assembly...

'We Defeated Them In '24, We'll Remove Them In '27 And Form Our Own PDA Govt!': SP Chief Akhilesh...

'We Defeated Them In '24, We'll Remove Them In '27 And Form Our Own PDA Govt!': SP Chief Akhilesh...

Srinagar Explosion: CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moment Of Accidental Blast At Nowgam Police Station;...

Srinagar Explosion: CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moment Of Accidental Blast At Nowgam Police Station;...