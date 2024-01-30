Indian Navy Rescues 19 Pakistan Nationals In Another Operation Against Somali Pirates In Arabian Sea |

In another successful anti-piracy operation, the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra successfully rescued 19 Pakistani crew of a fishing vessel from Somali pirates. It is the second rescue mission by INS Sumitra in less than 24 hours to rescue hostages from pirates in the troubled waters off the Somalia coast.

Earlier the Saryu class patrol vessel and presidential yacht INS Sumitra on anti-piracy and maritime surveillance deployment had thwarted pirates attempt to capture Iranian fishing vessel Iman and again in less than 24 hours rescued Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi with 19 Pakistani Nationals taken hostage from 11 Somali Pirates.

Indian Navy pressed INS Sumitra post rescuing MV Iman again into action to locate & intercept another Iranian flagged FV Al Naeemi which had been boarded by pirates and Crew taken hostage.

Read Also Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel And Crew Held Hostage By Pirates Off Somalia...

The warship INS Sumitra intercepted the FV Al Naeemi with coercive posturing and effective deployment of her integral helo & boats compelled the safe release of the crew and the vessel.

The rescue of hijacked vessels , by Mission Deployed by front line Indian Navy warship in the Southern Arabian Sea approx 850 nm West of Kochialso prevents misuse of Fishing Vessels as Mother Ships for further acts of Piracy on Merchant Vessels.