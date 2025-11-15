Srinagar Explosion: CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moment Of Accidental Blast At Nowgam Police Station; Video

Srinagar Explosion: CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moment Of Accidental Blast At Nowgam Police Station (Screengrab) | X

Srinagar: At least nine people were killed after a massive blast ripped through the Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir's capital, Srinagar, late Friday night. According to reports, 27 people were also injured in the explosion. The exact moments of the blast were caught on CCTV installed inside the police station.

The blast reportedly occurred when authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated from Haryana's Faridabad in the 'white-collar' terror module case. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Srinagar, including the Indian Army's 92 Base Hospital.

Exact Moment Of The Blast:

A massive explosion occurred inside the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.



Blast happened when the FSL team along with Police and Tehsildar were inspecting the large Ammonium Nitrate explosive which was confiscated earlier.



Nowgam Police had recently…

The explosive material, which was part of the 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie, was being sampled as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

In the CCTV footage, a loud noise could be heard when the blast occurred. The police station building was damaged due to the massive explosion. After receiving the information, a bomb disposal squad immediately arrived at the scene.

Some of the explosives recovered have reportedly been kept at Forensic Lab of police, the major part of the 360 kg of explosives was stored at the police station.

For the unversed, it was the Nowgam Police Station that cracked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) posters case. The JeM is a Pakistan-based terror organisation.

Last month, after posters of the terror group were found at different locations in the Nowgam area, the police exposed the Faridabad terror module involving doctors. Several arrests were made in the case, which led to the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives from Haryana's Faridabad. The primary case in the terror module case was registered at the Nowgam police station.

Hours after the seizure, a doctor named Muhammad Umar Nabi carried out a massive explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring several others.