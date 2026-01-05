Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Caught On Cam: Disturbing Video Shows Car Skids Off Highway In Haryana's Nuh

Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Caught On Cam (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: Five people travelling in a car had a narrow escape after their vehicle skidded off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Haryana's Nuh on Monday (January 5). People present at the spot rushed to rescue them. The incident was caught on camera and the video also surfaced online.

In the video, it could be seen that a huge cloud of dust erupted as the car veered off the highway. After skidding off the road, the car stopped in an open area on the side of the highway.

In the video, it could be seen that locals rushed towards the car to help the victims. The clip shows that the woman sitting on the front seat next to the driver opened the door and immediately rushed to enquire about the people sitting on the back seat.

Video Of The Incident:

दिल्ली-मुंबई एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक कार का एक्सीडेंट हो गया, अंदर पूरा परिवार फंसा था। आसपास के युवकों ने हिम्मत दिखाई, दौड़कर पहुंचे और दरवाजे तोड़कर सभी को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। सभी सुरक्षित, बड़ा हादसा टल गया। pic.twitter.com/LK9lqTBGpN — The News Corner (@Thenewscorners) January 5, 2026

It appeared that an elderly lady, the woman's mother or mother-in-law, sustained injuries. Meanwhile, a little girl was also seen crying in the clip. The car was badly damaged in the accident.

The exact reason for the accident is not known. However, the woman sitting next to the driver’s seat could be heard saying to the man driving the car, “aapki aankh lag thi kya (did you doze off?)”.

Last month, multiple vehicles collided on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district, resulting in the death of two people and injuring several others. The incident took place as dense fog reduced visibility drastically. After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a hospital.