 Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Caught On Cam: Disturbing Video Shows Car Skids Off Highway In Haryana's Nuh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAccident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Caught On Cam: Disturbing Video Shows Car Skids Off Highway In Haryana's Nuh

Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Caught On Cam: Disturbing Video Shows Car Skids Off Highway In Haryana's Nuh

Five people narrowly escaped injury after their car skidded off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Nuh, Haryana. The accident, caught on video, showed the vehicle veering into an open area amid a dust cloud. Locals rushed to help as occupants exited the damaged car. An elderly woman appeared injured and a child was seen crying. The cause remains unclear.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Caught On Cam (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: Five people travelling in a car had a narrow escape after their vehicle skidded off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Haryana's Nuh on Monday (January 5). People present at the spot rushed to rescue them. The incident was caught on camera and the video also surfaced online.

In the video, it could be seen that a huge cloud of dust erupted as the car veered off the highway. After skidding off the road, the car stopped in an open area on the side of the highway.

In the video, it could be seen that locals rushed towards the car to help the victims. The clip shows that the woman sitting on the front seat next to the driver opened the door and immediately rushed to enquire about the people sitting on the back seat.

Video Of The Incident:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: ‘Mahayuti’s Hunger For Power Is Undermining Democracy, Money Power Dominates Elections,’ Says MPCC Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | VIDEO
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: ‘Mahayuti’s Hunger For Power Is Undermining Democracy, Money Power Dominates Elections,’ Says MPCC Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | VIDEO
'Shut The F*** Up': Tempers Flare As Ben Stokes & Marnus Labuschagne Get Into Heated Exchange During AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test; Video 
'Shut The F*** Up': Tempers Flare As Ben Stokes & Marnus Labuschagne Get Into Heated Exchange During AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test; Video 
Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit
Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit
Sensex Falls 322 Points, Nifty Slips Below 26,300 After Volatile Session As IT & Oil Stocks Drag Markets
Sensex Falls 322 Points, Nifty Slips Below 26,300 After Volatile Session As IT & Oil Stocks Drag Markets

It appeared that an elderly lady, the woman's mother or mother-in-law, sustained injuries. Meanwhile, a little girl was also seen crying in the clip. The car was badly damaged in the accident.

The exact reason for the accident is not known. However, the woman sitting next to the driver’s seat could be heard saying to the man driving the car, “aapki aankh lag thi kya (did you doze off?)”.

Read Also
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, New 15 km Missing Link To Cut Morbe-JNPA Travel Time To 25...
article-image

Last month, multiple vehicles collided on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district, resulting in the death of two people and injuring several others. The incident took place as dense fog reduced visibility drastically. After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dramatic Crash Caught On Camera: WagonR Lands Into House After Tyre Bursts In Karnataka's Marakada;...

Dramatic Crash Caught On Camera: WagonR Lands Into House After Tyre Bursts In Karnataka's Marakada;...

UP: Viral Video Shows Man Posing As Delivery Agent Caught By Residents Stealing Fire Hydrants In...

UP: Viral Video Shows Man Posing As Delivery Agent Caught By Residents Stealing Fire Hydrants In...

Delhi Riots Case: CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes Supreme Court’s Rejection Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam...

Delhi Riots Case: CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes Supreme Court’s Rejection Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam...

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out On 40-Day Parole For 15th Time Since 2017...

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out On 40-Day Parole For 15th Time Since 2017...

Man Held In Tamil Nadu For Killing Girlfriend In Maryland, Fleeing To India

Man Held In Tamil Nadu For Killing Girlfriend In Maryland, Fleeing To India