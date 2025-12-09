 Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, New 15 km Missing Link To Cut Morbe-JNPA Travel Time To 25 Minutes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDelhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, New 15 km Missing Link To Cut Morbe-JNPA Travel Time To 25 Minutes

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, New 15 km Missing Link To Cut Morbe-JNPA Travel Time To 25 Minutes

NHAI plans to open the Talasari to Raite section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway by April 2026 while fast-tracking a new 15-kilometre Morbe-to-Kalamboli link to reach JNPA. The Rs 9,000 crore project will cut travel time to the port to 25 minutes. Delays in the MSRDC corridor have forced NHAI to create this alternate missing link.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, New 15 km Missing Link To Cut Morbe-JNPA Travel Time To 25 Minutes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The final phase of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra is nearing completion, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) preparing to open the Talasari to Raite section by April 2026. The Talasari to Morbe stretch spans 156 kilometres, but it cannot be fully operationalised because there is still no onward connection to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

To avoid further delays, NHAI has decided to build a new 15 kilometre link road between Morbe and the Kalamboli junction, which will directly connect the expressway to the port. Officials told Loksatta that the alignment for this link has now been finalised and work will begin once the design approvals are completed. The project is expected to cost around Rs 9,000 crore.

Delay in the MSRDC Corridor

The original plan was to link the expressway to JNPA through the Virar to Alibaug multi purpose corridor under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. However, the project has remained on paper and has faced fresh delays after the decision to issue a new tender. This has increased the pressure on NHAI, which needs a functional port link for effective freight movement.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Leads India's Smart Blue Harbours Revolution With AI, 5G Push
Gujarat Leads India's Smart Blue Harbours Revolution With AI, 5G Push
Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x To Launch In India On December 16: What To Expect
Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x To Launch In India On December 16: What To Expect
SM REITs Market In India To Climb $75 Billion, Drawing From 500 Million Square Feet Of Eligible Office, Logistics & Retail Assets
SM REITs Market In India To Climb $75 Billion, Drawing From 500 Million Square Feet Of Eligible Office, Logistics & Retail Assets
Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Major Irregularities In State Education Department, Seeks CBI Probe
Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Major Irregularities In State Education Department, Seeks CBI Probe
Read Also
Infra-To-Energy Player Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Two Work Orders From NHAI Worth ₹277 Crore
article-image

Opening Only Part of the Highway

Construction on the Talasari to Morbe highway is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed early in the new year. However, due to the missing link beyond Morbe, NHAI will open only the Talasari to Raite stretch for now, covering about 140 kilometres. Vehicles will still need to take a long detour from Raite and spend close to an hour to reach JNPA.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath Express Engine Near Beawar, Over 500...
article-image

Missing Link to Cut Travel Time

According to NHAI Regional Manager Anshumali Srivastava, the new Morbe to Kalamboli connector will reduce travel time to JNPA to just 20 to 25 minutes. He said the project has now gained urgency, given the delays in the MSRDC corridor, and is likely to be known as the missing link of the expressway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State...

Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers...

Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers...

Maharashtra Govt Probes 719 Employees Over Fake Disability Certificates, Strict Action Promised

Maharashtra Govt Probes 719 Employees Over Fake Disability Certificates, Strict Action Promised

Maharashtra Politics: Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Bundles Of Notes Goes Viral;...

Maharashtra Politics: Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Bundles Of Notes Goes Viral;...

'Don't Slow Down Mumbai': Mumbaikars Outraged Over Rapido, Ola FIR; #MumbaiNeedsBikeTaxi Trends On...

'Don't Slow Down Mumbai': Mumbaikars Outraged Over Rapido, Ola FIR; #MumbaiNeedsBikeTaxi Trends On...