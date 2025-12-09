Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Nears Completion, New 15 km Missing Link To Cut Morbe-JNPA Travel Time To 25 Minutes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The final phase of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra is nearing completion, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) preparing to open the Talasari to Raite section by April 2026. The Talasari to Morbe stretch spans 156 kilometres, but it cannot be fully operationalised because there is still no onward connection to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

To avoid further delays, NHAI has decided to build a new 15 kilometre link road between Morbe and the Kalamboli junction, which will directly connect the expressway to the port. Officials told Loksatta that the alignment for this link has now been finalised and work will begin once the design approvals are completed. The project is expected to cost around Rs 9,000 crore.

Delay in the MSRDC Corridor

The original plan was to link the expressway to JNPA through the Virar to Alibaug multi purpose corridor under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. However, the project has remained on paper and has faced fresh delays after the decision to issue a new tender. This has increased the pressure on NHAI, which needs a functional port link for effective freight movement.

Opening Only Part of the Highway

Construction on the Talasari to Morbe highway is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed early in the new year. However, due to the missing link beyond Morbe, NHAI will open only the Talasari to Raite stretch for now, covering about 140 kilometres. Vehicles will still need to take a long detour from Raite and spend close to an hour to reach JNPA.

Missing Link to Cut Travel Time

According to NHAI Regional Manager Anshumali Srivastava, the new Morbe to Kalamboli connector will reduce travel time to JNPA to just 20 to 25 minutes. He said the project has now gained urgency, given the delays in the MSRDC corridor, and is likely to be known as the missing link of the expressway.