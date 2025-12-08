 Infra-To-Energy Player Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Two Work Orders From NHAI Worth ₹277 Crore
Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) has secured two work orders from NHAI worth around Rs 277 crore.The projects have been secured through e-tender process, the company informed the exchanges.The work includes collection of user fee at fee plaza sections of highways in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, it said on Saturday.The orders also include upkeep/maintenance of adjacent blocks.

Monday, December 08, 2025
The projects have been secured through e-tender process, the company informed the exchanges.

The work includes collection of user fee at fee plaza sections of highways in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, it said on Saturday.The orders also include upkeep/maintenance of adjacent blocks.The combined value of the awarded projects is Rs 277.40 crore.HMPL is into renewable energy and building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. 

