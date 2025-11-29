 Ashoka Buildcon Temporarily Suspended From Participating In NHAI's Ongoing Or Future Bids For One Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAshoka Buildcon Temporarily Suspended From Participating In NHAI's Ongoing Or Future Bids For One Month

Ashoka Buildcon Temporarily Suspended From Participating In NHAI's Ongoing Or Future Bids For One Month

Ashoka Buildcon said it has been temporarily suspended from participating in any ongoing or future bids of NHAI for one month or until an expert committee completes its investigation. The company received a show-cause notice following an incident involving the fall of two precast PSC girders, one of which fell onto a commercial vehicle. The company is temporarily suspended.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Ashoka Buildcon on Friday said it has been temporarily suspended from participating in any ongoing or future bids of NHAI for one month or until an expert committee completes its investigation.The move follows a show-cause notice regarding the construction of the six-lane Elevated Corridor from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66 in Kerala, Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

Read Also
IRB Infrastructure Developers' Shares Climb 7% On Bourses After Bagging TOT Project From NHAI In...
article-image

The company received a show cause notice following an incident involving the fall of two precast PSC girders, one of which fell onto a commercial vehicle, causing the fatality of the driver during the construction of the six-lane Elevated Corridor from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66.

"The company is temporarily suspended from participating in the ongoing/future bids of NHAI for one month or completion of the investigation by the Expert Committee, whichever is later," the filing said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's Second-Biggest Romantic Opener After Saiyaara
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's Second-Biggest Romantic Opener After Saiyaara
Maruti Suzuki India Ties Up With Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank For Vehicle Finance, Enhancing Accessibility
Maruti Suzuki India Ties Up With Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank For Vehicle Finance, Enhancing Accessibility
'Publicly Humiliated And Body-Shamed..': Sourav Ganguly's Wife Files Police Complaint, FIR Registered After Online Abuse
'Publicly Humiliated And Body-Shamed..': Sourav Ganguly's Wife Files Police Complaint, FIR Registered After Online Abuse
Indian Economy Whirs Out 8.2% Growth, Ejects More Products In Anticipation Of GST Rate Cuts' Consumption Boost
Indian Economy Whirs Out 8.2% Growth, Ejects More Products In Anticipation Of GST Rate Cuts' Consumption Boost

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki India Ties Up With Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank For Vehicle Finance, Enhancing...

Maruti Suzuki India Ties Up With Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank For Vehicle Finance, Enhancing...

Indian Economy Whirs Out 8.2% Growth, Ejects More Products In Anticipation Of GST Rate Cuts'...

Indian Economy Whirs Out 8.2% Growth, Ejects More Products In Anticipation Of GST Rate Cuts'...

India's Industrial Production Data For October 2025 Will Be Released On December 1

India's Industrial Production Data For October 2025 Will Be Released On December 1

Ashoka Buildcon Temporarily Suspended From Participating In NHAI's Ongoing Or Future Bids For One...

Ashoka Buildcon Temporarily Suspended From Participating In NHAI's Ongoing Or Future Bids For One...

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended November 29, 2025

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended November 29, 2025