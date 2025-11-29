Ashoka Buildcon Temporarily Suspended From Participating In NHAI's Ongoing Or Future Bids For One Month

File Image |

New Delhi: Ashoka Buildcon on Friday said it has been temporarily suspended from participating in any ongoing or future bids of NHAI for one month or until an expert committee completes its investigation.The move follows a show-cause notice regarding the construction of the six-lane Elevated Corridor from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66 in Kerala, Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

The company received a show cause notice following an incident involving the fall of two precast PSC girders, one of which fell onto a commercial vehicle, causing the fatality of the driver during the construction of the six-lane Elevated Corridor from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66.

"The company is temporarily suspended from participating in the ongoing/future bids of NHAI for one month or completion of the investigation by the Expert Committee, whichever is later," the filing said.

