 Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 05, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 05, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala, December 8: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-36 lottery results for Monday, January 05, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-36 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-36 for Monday, 05-01-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SUBAIR T P

Agency No.: Y 2778

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 783510 BO 783510

BP 783510 BR 783510

BS 783510 BT 783510

BU 783510 BV 783510

BW 783510 BX 783510 BY 783510

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BO 728920 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: A SURESH BABU

Agency No.: R 6544

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BO 549282 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR C P

Agency No.: E 6804

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0505 0710 0948 3167 3617 3778 4142 4498 4544 4619 4947 7035 7280 7368 7462 8124 8655 9822 9877

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1926 2248 3501 5906 6397 9292

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0188 0216 0294 0302 1066 2597 2947 3599 4195 4381 5004 5271 6243 6751 6992 7110 7160 7201 7511 7721 7750 8303 9027 9867 9882

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0168 0321 0343 0504 0528 0910 0950 1288 1545 1625 1803 1836 1952 2223 2530 2549 2590 2662 2900 3110 3246 3408 3421 3577 3674 3733 3747 3750 3760 3833 4207 4332 4351 4399 4815 5087 5179 5216 5236 5249 5344 5647 5786 5847 5848 5973 6107 6219 6301 6659 7219 7373 7458 7660 7661 7835 7888 8159 8220 8251 8437 8563 8761 8862 8937 9093 9116 9194 9241 9243 9416 9649 9657 9734 9853 9997

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0271  0366  0382  0449  0513  0538  0568  0642  1046  1063  1209  1272  1314  1348  1630  1687  1712  1787  1923  1954  1992  2089  2123  2242  2350  2416  2579  2606  2996  3023  3037  3301  3360  3612  3630  3676  3940  4095  4299  4450  4455  4491  4723  4739  4957  5016  5027  5042  5181  5235  5248  5511  5832  5849  6185  6227  6389  6422  6501  6570  6589  6666  7023  7095  7130  7236  7477  7500  7527  7606  7724  7799  7831  7889  7998  8694  8819  8949  9013  9059  9068  9088  9196  9197  9200  9281  9344  9414  9423  9481  9503  9662  9724  9843

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0225  0297  0446  0549  0590  0595  0601  0747  0865  0885  0888  0916  0919  0944  1010  1038  1194  1200  1328  1480  1543  1560  1824  1845  2129  2158  2206  2234  2319  2387  2422  2441  2535  2559  2587  2588  2705  2709  2731  2803  2829  2879  2937  2958  3063  3081  3082  3090  3091  3121  3143  3236  3288  3325  3361  3394  3744  3790  3823  3831  3853  4026  4047  4072  4138  4177  4178  4296  4298  4349  4401  4448  4578  4593  4684  4688  4714  4724  4736  4788  4854  5098  5103  5305  5315  5368  5522  5603  5893  5914  5980  6036  6224  6266  6365  6398  6455  6581  6616  6725  6822  6890  6912  7018  7140  7167  7221  7270  7346  7347  7350  7382  7456  7752  7862  7930  8012  8032  8300  8347  8353  8421  8501  8528  8580  8587  8591  8644  8708  8717  8779  8818  8941  9096  9142  9161  9507  9582  9689  9720  9825  9839  9860  9989

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-36: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Kerala Lottery Result: January 04, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-36 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

