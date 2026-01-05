Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 05, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala, December 8: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-36 lottery results for Monday, January 05, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-36 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-36 for Monday, 05-01-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BZ 783510 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SUBAIR T P

Agency No.: Y 2778

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 783510 BO 783510

BP 783510 BR 783510

BS 783510 BT 783510

BU 783510 BV 783510

BW 783510 BX 783510 BY 783510

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BO 728920 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: A SURESH BABU

Agency No.: R 6544

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BO 549282 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR C P

Agency No.: E 6804

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0505 0710 0948 3167 3617 3778 4142 4498 4544 4619 4947 7035 7280 7368 7462 8124 8655 9822 9877

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1926 2248 3501 5906 6397 9292

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0188 0216 0294 0302 1066 2597 2947 3599 4195 4381 5004 5271 6243 6751 6992 7110 7160 7201 7511 7721 7750 8303 9027 9867 9882

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0168 0321 0343 0504 0528 0910 0950 1288 1545 1625 1803 1836 1952 2223 2530 2549 2590 2662 2900 3110 3246 3408 3421 3577 3674 3733 3747 3750 3760 3833 4207 4332 4351 4399 4815 5087 5179 5216 5236 5249 5344 5647 5786 5847 5848 5973 6107 6219 6301 6659 7219 7373 7458 7660 7661 7835 7888 8159 8220 8251 8437 8563 8761 8862 8937 9093 9116 9194 9241 9243 9416 9649 9657 9734 9853 9997

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0271 0366 0382 0449 0513 0538 0568 0642 1046 1063 1209 1272 1314 1348 1630 1687 1712 1787 1923 1954 1992 2089 2123 2242 2350 2416 2579 2606 2996 3023 3037 3301 3360 3612 3630 3676 3940 4095 4299 4450 4455 4491 4723 4739 4957 5016 5027 5042 5181 5235 5248 5511 5832 5849 6185 6227 6389 6422 6501 6570 6589 6666 7023 7095 7130 7236 7477 7500 7527 7606 7724 7799 7831 7889 7998 8694 8819 8949 9013 9059 9068 9088 9196 9197 9200 9281 9344 9414 9423 9481 9503 9662 9724 9843

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0225 0297 0446 0549 0590 0595 0601 0747 0865 0885 0888 0916 0919 0944 1010 1038 1194 1200 1328 1480 1543 1560 1824 1845 2129 2158 2206 2234 2319 2387 2422 2441 2535 2559 2587 2588 2705 2709 2731 2803 2829 2879 2937 2958 3063 3081 3082 3090 3091 3121 3143 3236 3288 3325 3361 3394 3744 3790 3823 3831 3853 4026 4047 4072 4138 4177 4178 4296 4298 4349 4401 4448 4578 4593 4684 4688 4714 4724 4736 4788 4854 5098 5103 5305 5315 5368 5522 5603 5893 5914 5980 6036 6224 6266 6365 6398 6455 6581 6616 6725 6822 6890 6912 7018 7140 7167 7221 7270 7346 7347 7350 7382 7456 7752 7862 7930 8012 8032 8300 8347 8353 8421 8501 8528 8580 8587 8591 8644 8708 8717 8779 8818 8941 9096 9142 9161 9507 9582 9689 9720 9825 9839 9860 9989

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-36: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.