Kerala Lottery Result: January 04, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-36 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-36 will be declared today, Sunday, January, 04, 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-36 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-36 for Sunday, 04-01-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MO 527820 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: ANCY ANTONY

Agency No.: K 9344

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 527820 MP 527820

MR 527820 MS 527820

MT 527820 MU 527820

MV 527820 MW 527820

MX 527820 MY 527820 MZ 527820

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MU 723450 (IRINJALAKKUDA )

Agent Name: M JAISON

Agency No.: R 2013

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MV 685670 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: JOJY MON V J

Agency No.: W 1877

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0271 0620 1333 1748 2753 3153 3364 4213 4564 5131 5168 5493 6097 6990 7905 8825 9202 9292 9293

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0061 2704 3300 3407 5454 5792

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0302 0345 0436 0696 1030 2006 2067 2417 2854 3453 3685 4171 4581 6128 6406 6684 6707 6819 7068 7374 7409 8033 8357 8528 9522

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0190 0243 0514 0739 1022 1299 1349 1367 1386 1507 1526 1627 1868 1980 2106 2327 2385 2615 2706 2932 2934 2997 3085 3561 3741 3808 3897 3904 3906 4105 4114 4893 4983 5003 5022 5095 5400 5415 6036 6190 6422 6458 6474 6527 6540 6626 6718 6728 6732 6887 6902 6922 6962 7167 7272 7496 7593 7653 7697 8030 8105 8295 8371 8413 8484 8523 8609 8618 8682 8855 9005 9163 9312 9429 9705 9896

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0041 0282 0322 0383 0576 0661 1041 1111 1153 1227 1304 1684 2100 2122 2162 2449 2482 2567 2665 2864 3013 3134 3320 3365 3392 3421 3452 3509 3805 4221 4265 4359 4425 4445 4748 4916 5162 5164 5169 5217 5344 5421 5442 5472 5546 5655 5785 5927 5973 6614 6719 6761 6804 6841 6896 6945 7024 7049 7073 7084 7139 7213 7263 7398 7443 7469 7724 7800 7867 7889 8285 8300 8335 8344 8362 8377 8385 8388 8745 8921 8953 8963 9088 9121 9199 9257 9306 9528 9542 9616 9637 9906

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

9331 0974 2002 7007 4682 8331 6954 3829 6483 6837 9660 2300 9756 9608 4296 8607 6729 9757 7216 0925 2160 9530 0540 5102 6860 3783 4921 9318 6468 1785 4392 0268 2987 6828 1409 6552 7581 3249 0452 5473 4290 9090 4005 1496 2034 5683 3784 4513 4109 6805 0448 6530 0819 1851 8336 8606 8805 5819 4806 9126 4140 2236 8625 1447 0054 5759 7094 7618 9035 9117 9722 6998 2317 8865 6242 4856 6506 7858 8403 3686 5006 9300 6104 8325 9060 3276 9190 7857 1725 0198 7414 1028 9632 5842 5132 5250 9280 2697 0455 5810 9239 2953 8386 6213 1251 4729 2648

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-36: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.