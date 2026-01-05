Uttar Pradesh News: ₹1 Lakh Bounty Criminal Killed In Sultanpur Encounter, 15th Police Action In 100 Days

₹1 Lakh Bounty Criminal Killed In Sultanpur Encounter, 15th Police Action In 100 Days | Representational Image

Lucknow: A 26-year-old wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, underscoring the state police’s intensified crackdown on crime that has seen 15 encounters in the past 100 days.

The deceased was identified as Azam Khan alias Talib, a resident of Gauriya village under Fardhan police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Police said he was facing 17 criminal cases, including gang rape, registered in Lakhimpur Kheri and Gola, and had been absconding for a long period.

According to police, specific intelligence inputs were received that Azam was present in Sultanpur and was planning to carry out a crime. Acting swiftly, police teams from Sultanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri launched a joint operation and laid a blockade near the Diara bridge in the Lambhua police station area.

सुल्तानपुर में 1 लाख का इनामी बदमाश पुलिस मुठभेड़ में ढेर।



जनपद सुल्तानपुर में पुलिस कार्यवाही में रुपये 01 लाख का ईनामी अपराधी पुलिस कार्यवाही में घायल, चिकित्सक द्वारा मृत घोषित



आज दिनांक 05.01.2025 को जनपद सुल्तानपुर के थाना लम्भुआ क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक दुर्दान्त अपराधी तालिब… pic.twitter.com/UcDwjPulxx — UP POLICE NEWS (@UPPOLICE_NEWS5) January 5, 2026

When Azam was seen approaching the checkpoint on a motorcycle, the police attempted to stop him for questioning. However, he allegedly opened fire on the police team in an attempt to flee. The police retaliated in self defence, during which Azam was hit by a bullet and fell to the ground.

Police officials said he was rushed to a hospital for treatment but died on the way due to his injuries.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said Talib alias Azam Khan, son of Gaffar Khan, was a notorious criminal whose movements were being closely monitored. He said immediate coordination between the Sultanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri police led to the encounter.

The SP added that the criminal fired at the police, leaving the team with no option but to respond in self defence. He said all legal formalities are being completed and further action is being taken in accordance with the law.

With this incident, the number of criminals killed in police encounters in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 15 in the last 100 days, reflecting an average of nearly one encounter per week.

According to state government data, between March 2017 and October 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police carried out more than 15,000 encounters, in which 259 criminals were killed, over 31,000 were arrested and more than 10,000 sustained bullet injuries.