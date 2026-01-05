Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Commuters Rush To Hapur Highway After Small Pieces Of 'Silver' Spill From Moving Truck, Traffic Disrupted

Viral video shows commuters rushing onto Hapur Highway after silver ingots spill from a moving truck, bringing traffic to a standstill+ | X/@Mariyam_MBD

A bizarre incident from Hapur Highway in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral after a truck carrying silver allegedly spilled its load on the road, prompting dozens of people to rush onto the highway to collect the alleged fallen pieces of silver ornaments. The incident caused major traffic disruption and raised questions about public safety and ethics.

What the Viral Video Shows

The viral clip shows a multi-lane highway crowded with people and halted vehicles. Shiny white metallic bars, alleged to be small pieces of silver ornaments are seen scattered across the road after reportedly falling from a moving truck.

Bystanders, motorists, and passersby can be seen swarming the highway from both sides, bending down to pick up the pieces and stuffing them into pockets, bags or clothing. Some stop their motorcycles in the middle of traffic to join in, while others dangerously run between moving vehicles.

Traffic Disrupted as Crowd Blocks Lanes

The sudden rush creates chaos on the highway, with vehicles slowing down or coming to a complete halt. Horns blare as traffic piles up, and a brief jam forms as people block multiple lanes while collecting the scattered items.

Netizens React: Jokes, Doubts and Criticism

Social media users reacted sharply to the video. Some joked about the incident, calling it a “silver rain” or an unexpected windfall. One user wrote, “Aaj sabki chaandi chaandi ho gayi.” Another commented, “Why aren’t we ever at places like this?”

However, many condemned the act, calling it looting driven by greed. Comments read, “Due to greed, people forgot humanity and honesty,” and “Poverty is one thing, but honesty matters too.”

Others questioned the authenticity of the metal, asking, “Is it real or fake silver?” and “Do these people even know what silver looks like?”