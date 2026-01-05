UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Cyber Fraud, Pushes Public Awareness | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Yogi Government has taken several concrete steps to curb cyber criminals who target the hard-earned money of citizens. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police have deployed cyber commandos to prevent cyber crime and fraud. Along with enforcement, extensive awareness programmes are being conducted by the police.

In addition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday personally appealed to the people of the state through his ‘paati’, urging them to remain vigilant against cyber fraudsters. His message was disseminated widely through the media to reach every citizen. The Chief Minister called upon people not only to stay alert themselves but also to spread awareness among others.

In line with the Chief Minister’s vision, the police have also released a short awareness film on ‘Digital Arrest’. Over the past four days, the film has been viewed and appreciated by more than 1.73 million people across various social media platforms. The short film sends a strong message to citizens to remain fearless, identify new methods of cyber fraud, and take the right steps in time.

In his ‘paati’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that while mobile phones and computers have made life easier and more convenient, they have also given rise to new challenges in the form of cyber crime. The government is taking several important measures to address these challenges.

He noted that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only two cyber crime police stations. Today, cyber crime police stations are operational in all 75 districts of the state, along with cyber help desks in every district.

The Chief Minister emphasized that alertness and awareness are the most powerful weapons against cyber fraudsters. These criminals use false and misleading terms like ‘Digital Arrest’ to intimidate innocent citizens and extort money. He categorically stated that there is no provision such as ‘Digital Arrest’ in any law of the country. Police or any government agency does not arrest individuals or demand money through video calls, WhatsApp, or social media.

The Chief Minister also urged caution while using social media. He warned that photos, videos, and location details shared publicly are often used by criminals to gather information and later misuse it against individuals. Citizens were advised never to share personal information or OTPs with anyone.

He further stated that even after taking precautions, if someone falls victim to cyber crime, they should immediately report the incident on the helpline number 1930. The sooner the police are informed, the higher the chances of recovery and prevention of further loss.

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and spread awareness among those around them, especially senior citizens. He concluded by calling upon everyone to collectively build a safe and cyber crime–free Uttar Pradesh.

On the directions of the Yogi Government, UP Police released a short film to raise public awareness about ‘Digital Arrest’. The film features renowned actor Nana Patekar.

Within just four days, the film garnered approximately 1.042 million views on YouTube, around 126,000 views on platform X, nearly 42,000 views on Instagram, and more than 20,000 views on Facebook. Additionally, the message reached nearly 500,000 people through WhatsApp channels and digital volunteer groups.

These figures clearly reflect the growing importance of cyber security among the general public and highlight the Yogi Government’s foresighted and sensitive approach towards safeguarding the hard-earned money of citizens.